News4JAX Super 6 girls lacrosse: Frechette hits milestone for No. 1 Bartram Trail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX girls lacrosse Super 6 will be published Monday through the end of the regular season. Records are through March 18 games.

Super 6 girls lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (8-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Creekside, Hagerty, Nease, Oak Hall, Oviedo, St. Augustine, St. Thomas Aquinas.

Glance: Since our last Super 6 on March 6, the Bears beat quality programs in Creekside (18-7) and Oviedo (21-11). In that span, junior Ryann Frechette hit a career milestone. Frechette scored her 400th career point in the win over Oviedo. Frechette has 278 career goals and 124 assists with Bartram. She’s been on a tear this season (63 goals, 19 assists) and remains the area’s top player. Adrionna Ferrara (35 goals, 7 assists) and Ava Allamon (17 goals, 4 assists) follow for the area’s deepest team. Bartram has St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Thursday) a rival Ponte Vedra in the Rivalry on the River on Saturday. Fans can stream that game at noon on News4JAX.com.

A HUGE congratulations to JR Attacker & Captain Ryann Frechette! Last night’s final goal against Oviedo was her 400th CAREER POINT as a Bear (278 goals & 124 assists to date). What an AMAZING accomplishment! 💙🐻@FloridaLX @CFreemanJAX @JustinBarneyTV @FLlaxgirlnews @BTboosters pic.twitter.com/pgRdRlfE8b — BT Girls Lax (@BTgirlsLAX) March 11, 2023

2. (2) Ponte Vedra (7-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Hagerty, Lake Mary, Oak Hall, St. Augustine, St. Thomas Aquinas.

Glance: Like Bartram, the Sharks had a smooth two-game stretch since our last Super 6. They hammered previous No. 3 St. Augustine (19-8) and did the same to Nease (19-2). Ponte Vedra has a tough week ahead. They host St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Tuesday), visit Creekside on Thursday and then clash against No. 1 Bartram in the Rivalry on the River on Saturday at noon. They’ve won four straight.

3. (4) Episcopal (6-3, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Centennial, Creekside, Fletcher, Pensacola Catholic, Providence Day.

Glance: The Eagles have been off since a 13-5 win over Providence Day (NC) on March 4. Moved them ahead of St. Augustine based on how they fared against No. 2 Ponte Vedra (9-8 loss) and St. Augustine’s recent 11-goal loss to the Sharks. We’ll get a definitive answer on that question on Monday when the Eagles host the No. 4 Yellow Jackets.

4. (3) St. Augustine (9-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Centennial, Creekside, Fleming Island, Gulf Breeze, Menendez, Nease, Oak Hall.

Glance: The Yellow Jackets went 1-1 since our last Super 6, with the aforementioned big loss to No. 2 Ponte Vedra and then a big win over a 7-4 Gulf Breeze (17-1). There’s a very good, deep week of games ahead, starting with a trip to Episcopal on Monday. Then it’s Fletcher on Thursday and Oviedo on Friday. The Yellow Jackets are still trying to make that leap into the upper cut of area teams, but this week is a very good cluster of challenges.

5. (5) Bolles (7-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Gulf Breeze, Tocoi Creek, Windermere.

Glance: The Bulldogs have been off since our last Super 6. They return to action on Tuesday against Sandalwood. They’ve got Fleming Island (Wednesday) and then Wolfson in the Rivalry on the River on Saturday at 4 p.m. There hasn’t been a lot of meat on the schedule thus far, but the schedule does gradually warm up over the next couple weeks.

6. (6) Creekside (5-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Beachside, Fletcher, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: A 2-1 mark for the Knights since our pre-Spring Break Super 6. They edged Ocala Forest (10-9), crushed Riverside (20-0) and then got handled by No. 1 Bartram (18-7). Next up is a trip to Orlando Bishop Moore (Tuesday), home on Thursday against No. 2 Ponte Vedra and again on Saturday against Oviedo.

Others

Atlantic Coast (5-0, Class 2A); Fleming Island (3-3, Class 2A); Fletcher (5-2, Class 1A); Tocoi Creek (5-3, Class 1A); Wolfson (5-1, Class 1A).