News4JAX Super 6 flag football: Stanton moves up, but no one’s catching Fleming Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 flag football rankings will be published each Wednesday through the regular season. Records are through March 21.

News4JAX Super 6 flag football rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Fleming Island (4-0, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Mandarin, New Smyrna Beach, Ridgeview, White.

Glance: One game since our last Super 6 and it was a big one. The Golden Eagles crushed previous No. 4 White, 32-0. They play Oakleaf on Thursday night and then No. 5 Paxon on Tuesday. Fleming has outscored its opponents 111-0 this season. Mykayla Maddox has 12 touchdown passes and another 481 yards and eight TDs on the ground. Devyn Dudones had her team-best third interception in the win over White. Maybe Middleburg or Clay can offer some type of resistance when they face Fleming, but the Golden Eagles likely won’t be even test until a potential second- or third-round playoff game.

2. (3) Stanton (6-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Fletcher, Mandarin.

Glance: The Blue Devils are rolling. They hammered Oakleaf (33-0) and Riverside (31-0) since our last Super 6. They’ve got Atlantic Coast on Thursday and Parker on Tuesday before their first significant challenge of the season on March 30 against White. They’ve been so impressive this season that I jumped them over a very good Bradford team this week. Stanton, like Fleming Island above, has yet to allow a point this season (186-0). The competition hasn’t been the strongest, sure. The telling sign to me comes in the form of Suwannee and Mandarin. How, you ask? The Bulldogs gave Bradford a tough, tough game before falling 13-12. Mandarin beat Suwannee, but Stanton blanked Mandarin. That’s a bit of layers to decipher, but it shows that Stanton, despite competition that hasn’t been the stiffest, is a very good team.

3. (2) Bradford (7-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Middleburg, Suwannee.

Glance: The Tornadoes had two Ws since our Super 6. They edged a very good Suwannee team (13-12) and then took Baker County apart (47-0). There’s a clash against unbeaten Keystone Heights on Tuesday. Freshman QB Arnayshia Griffin has been a wrecking ball on each side of it. She’s passed for 1,260 yards and 14 TDs and rushed for 516 yards and six scores. On defense, Griffin has 10 of Bradford’s 23 interceptions. Nichelle Brown has a team-best 628 rushing yards and 11 TDs.

4. (4) White (6-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Chiles, Mandarin.

Glance: The Commanders went 2-1 since our last Super 6. They beat Mandarin (20-7) and rocked Englewood (40-0). The loss was to No. 1 Fleming Island (32-0). They host Middleburg on Thursday. QB Endia Maxwell has thrown eight touchdown passes, five of those to Tremesha Harris. Harris also leads the team in picks (three). Even with that ugly loss to Fleming, I don’t think the bodies of work of the Nos. 5 and 6 teams warrant moving them above White.

5. (5) Paxon (5-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: None.

Glance: The Golden Eagles notched a win since our initial Super 6, routing Parker (51-6). They’ve got Ribault up next on Thursday. They haven’t played a team with more than a win this season, so it’s tricky to tell just how good Paxon is. But the tests are coming in a hurry. Unbeaten Raines is up on Friday, followed by a major game at No. 1 Fleming Island. I don’t expect Paxon to knock off Fleming, but the path after that will tell us how strong this team is. They visit Middleburg on March 30 and then No. 2 Stanton on April 4. Ansley Hicks has tossed 21 touchdown passes and rushed for five more. Jordan Thompson and Reese Holman have combined to catch 10 of those TDs.

6. (NR) Ridgeview (3-1, Class 1A)

Notable win: Florida Deaf.

Glance: The Panthers handled previous No. 6 Florida Deaf (38-14) and then walloped Bishop Snyder (33-0) to play their way into the rankings. The loss was respectable, a 20-0 beating by No. 1 Fleming. The have back-to-back games next week, hosting Westside (Tuesday) and then Clay (Wednesday). That game against the Blue Devils is a big showdown among Clay County programs and should deliver a clear No. 2 in the county behind Fleming.

Dropped out

Florida Deaf (3-1, Class 1A).

Others

Clay (1-0, Class 1A); Columbia (2-1, Class 1A); Fernandina Beach (3-1, Class 1A); Florida Deaf (3-1, Class 1A); Jackson (2-1, Class 1A); Keystone Heights (4-0, Class 1A); Mandarin (2-3, Class 2A); Middleburg (1-3, Class 1A); Raines (2-0, Class 1A); St. Augustine (4-0, Class 1A); Sandalwood (2-0, Class 2A); Suwannee (5-2, Class 1A).