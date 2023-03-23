News4JAX Super 6 softball: Providence, UC, West Nassau move up in latest rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings will be published each Thursday through the end of the regular season. Results are through March 22 games.

News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings

Rank School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Baldwin (9-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Bartram Trail, Fleming Island, Fort White, Hilliard, Middleburg, Palatka.

Glance: The Indians saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end with an 8-6 loss to Baker County on Tuesday night. Baker County’s Chloe Johnson hit a walk-off, two-run shot in that one. Baldwin went 3-1 since our pre-Spring Break Super 6, beating Sandalwood (6-2), Middleburg (3-2) and Bartram (11-0). Two quality Ws in that span (Bears and Broncos). The loss to Baker isn’t too concerning. Baldwin has a 3-1 win over the Wildcats early in the season. They’re back in action Thursday against First Coast and Tuesday night against Middleburg.

2. (2) Episcopal (9-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Apopka, Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Clay, Fernandina Beach, Paxon, West Orange.

Glance: A 3-0 mark since our last Super 6 for the Eagles. They beat Fernandina Beach (6-0) and Clay (6-0), two quality Ws. They also drilled First Coast (11-0). Their lone loss this year is to Montverde. Grace Jones (.667, 3 HR, 12 RBI; 9-1, 153 Ks, 0.53 ERA) remains in the conversation as the area’s top player with UC’s Sophia Kardatzke. They’ve got Wolfson and Mandarin up next on Monday and Tuesday.

3. (4) Providence (7-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Fort White, Oakleaf (twice), Spruce Creek.

Glance: The Stallions went 3-0 since our last Super 6, beating Trinity Christian (6-0), Oakleaf (4-3 in 9) and Fort White (11-3). They’ve got Sandalwood on Thursday and a very good Clay on Friday to round out the week. Zoe Yaeger (.412, 7 RBI, 4 HR) and freshman Summer Stearns (.414) are leading the way at the plate. Joey Trawick (6-1, 52 Ks, 45 IP, 1.56 ERA) is dealing in the circle.

4. (5) University Christian (6-0, Class 2A)

Notable win: Bartram Trail, Jackson (twice), Middleburg.

Glance: Two-time All-News4JAX selection Sophia Kardatzke saw her perfect streak at the plate end. She’s now 12 for 16 (20 RBI, 4 HR) and remains the toughest out around. Jahliyah Robinson (.550, 5 RBI), Emma Reynolds (.500) and Macie Bourgholtzer (.500) are mashing the ball. UC has outscored its opponents 80-5 this season. The quality thus far has been lacking, but the Christians start to see a steady jump in competition level beginning Friday in the Doc4Life tournament.

5. (T6) West Nassau (7-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Fernandina Beach (twice), Hilliard, Providence, Ridgeview.

Glance: The Warriors went 3-1 since our last Super 6, with wins over Trinity Christian (5-3), Hilliard (2-1 in 8) and Fernandina Beach (13-2). The loss, a 1-0 game, came in 14 innings to an 8-1 Melbourne. They return to action on Tuesday against University Christian.

6. (T6) Baker County (7-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Baldwin, Keystone Heights, West Nassau.

Glance: The Wildcats had an up-and-down break, going 2-2 since our last Super 6. They beat Bradford and used a Chloe Johnson walk-off homer to hand No. 1 Baldwin its first loss of the season. The down side was losses to Keystone Heights (3-0) and Columbia (6-0). I kept Baker County in the Super 6 this week for a couple reasons. They’ve got two Ws over Super 6 teams. And only one of those losses (Columbia) hasn’t been atoned for. The Wildcats edge out Creekside for the No. 6 spot this week. The Knights dimed previously unbeaten and No. 3 Ponte Vedra.

What.A.Night.. I Hit a walk off HR with 2 outs in the 7th😳@WoodsChloeR was dealing all night on the mound@ryleewalker_25 with a great hit backside in the 7th to give me the AB.

I was 3 for 4 w/ HR and 2 Doubles#gocats pic.twitter.com/csPvX6bS9U — Chloe Johnson (@TheCamoCatcher) March 22, 2023

Dropped out

Ponte Vedra (6-1-1, Class 5A).

Others

Bartram Trail (5-3, Class 7A); Clay (7-3, Class 5A); Columbia (8-3, Class 5A); Creekside (7-3, Class 7A); Fernandina Beach (5-3, Class 3A); Flagler Palm Coast (8-0, Class 7A); Fort White (6-4, Class 1A); Hilliard (4-3, Class 1A); Keystone Heights (4-5, Class 3A); Middleburg (6-4, Class 5A); Oakleaf (4-5, Class 6A); Orange Park (7-2, Class 5A); Paxon (7-2, Class 4A); Ponte Vedra (6-1-1, Class 5A); Ridgeview (5-5, Class 5A); Sandalwood (5-2, Class 7A); Suwannee (8-2, Class 3A).