News4JAX Super 6 baseball: Trinity moves to No. 1; Creekside, Oakleaf move in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 high school baseball rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through March 23 games.

News4JAX Super 6 baseball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (3) Trinity Christian (6-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Mountain Brook (Ala.), Stanton.

Glance: The Conquerors have played just once since our last Super 6, an 8-1 drubbing of previous No. 1 Providence. They’re back in action on Friday with a tournament gamer against A3 Academy, followed by Saturday games against Reborn Christian and Central Pointe Christian. Locally, they return to play Tuesday at Clay. Trinity’s losses are to Calhoun (Ga.) and Huntsville (Ala.). Isaac Newman (.500, HR), Jacob Miller (.476) and Ashton Nugent (.435, HR) lead the Conquerors.

2. (1) Providence (11-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Cullman (Ala.), Dunnellon, Fleming Island, North Marion, Nease, Parkview (Ga.), Ponte Vedra, Sandy Creek (Ga.), Wolfson.

Glance: No sooner had the Super 6 been published and the Stallions had already been unseated. Trinity Christian put an 8-1 beating on the Stallions in one of the area’s top rivalries. They’ve bounced back to win three strtaight (Dunnellon, 10-1, North Marion, 7-1 and Nease, 3-0). Andrew Johnson (.400, 11 RBI), Ben Barrow (.381), Brett Dennis (.375, 9 RBI) and William Rollings (.356 lead the Stallions at the plate. Dennis and Donovan Rabiei are both 3-0.

3. (NR) Creekside (12-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Florida Christian, Oviedo, Ponte Vedra, St. Joseph, Sandalwood, Viera.

Glance: The Knights were a strong consideration for the Super 6 last time, but they’re in now. They’ve won 11 consecutive games, with the lone loss a 7-2 setback to a 12-5 Hillgrove (Ga.). They edged previous No. 6 Sandalwood 4-3 in 10 innings last week as the most impressive recent win. Denis Cory (.417), Carson McFarlin (.400, 2 HR) and Sean Ashenfelder (.389, HR) are powering the surging Knights.

4. (2) St. Johns Country Day (9-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Calvary Day (Ga.), LaGrange (Ga.), Lowndes (Ga.), Mosley, Yulee.

Glance: The Spartans went 3-2 since our last Super 6, with wins over Lowndes (12-10), Yulee (5-1) and Baldwin (7-4). They lost to Colquitt County (Ga.), 5-3 and then lost in 10 to Oakleaf (3-2). They visit Bartram Trail on Friday and then Providence on Tuesday.

5. (4) Clay (10-2, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Arnold, Baker County, Irwin County (Ga.), Keystone Heights, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: A 3-1 mark since our last Super 6 for the Blue Devils. They beat Oakleaf (6-2), Arnold (1-0) and Ponte Vedra (9-0). The loss came to Bartram Trail (4-2). They’ve got Middleburg on Friday and No. 1 Trinity Christian on Tuesday. Cole Carnell (.448) and Easton McMahan (4-0, 0.83 ERA, 32 Ks, 25.1 IP) continue to lead the Blue Devils.

T6. (5) Fleming Island (9-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Buchholz, Nease, Ponte Vedra, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Golden Eagles went 3-1 since our last Super 6 and had a game against Clay scrapped. They beat a 9-1 Buchholz (3-2), a solid Ponte Vedra, 7-6, and then Episcopal, 6-0. They’ve got an 8-3 Tallahassee Leon and 9-2 Buchholz up next. Abram Summers (.387), Gavin Billingsley (.323) and Tanner Upton (.316) lead the Golden Eagles at the plate.

T6. (NR) Oakleaf (10-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Florida High, St. Johns Country Day.

Glance: A 3-1 mark since our last Super 6, headlined by a 3-2 win over St. Johns Country Day in 10 innings pushes the Knights into the Super 6. Yes, the overall schedule is hands down the least rugged in the rankings to date. The win over the Spartans is what squeezes the Knights in. It was St. Johns’ first loss to a local team in nearly a year. Antonio Diaz (.419) leads Oakleaf at the plate. And Landon McDonald is out to a 4-0 start with a spotless ERA.

T6. (6) Sandalwood (9-3, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Camden County, First Coast, Fleming Island, Ridgeview, Stanton, Windermere.

Glance: Really struggled with the second half of this Super 6. The Saints went 4-2 since our last Super 6. They lost to a 4-8 Spruce Creek (2-1 in 8), which is the reason considered moving them out. A loss to Creekside (4-3 in 10) isn’t nearly as bad. The reason I kept them in is because the wins are impressive. The Saints beat Fleming Island (2-0), a 10-3 Ridgeview (4-1) and a 10-3 Windermere (5-0). They also beat St. Augustine (4-3). Blake Pacheco (.484, HR), Cooper Whited (.400, 8 RBI) and Holden Bradshaw (.394, 2 HR) are pacing Sandalwood.

Others

Baker County (8-3, Class 4A); Bartram Trail (6-7, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (4-6, Class 4A); Bolles (6-5, Class 3A); Columbia (11-2, Class 5A); Fernandina Beach (8-3, Class 3A); First Coast (6-5, Class 6A); Fleming Island (9-2, Class 6A); Keystone Heights (7-2, Class 3A); Mandarin (8-2, Class 7A); Nease (7-6, Class 6A); Ponte Vedra (7-6, Class 5A); Ridgeview (10-3, Class 5A); Tocoi Creek (8-5, Class 4A); Union County (8-3, Class 1A); University Christian (6-4, Class 2A); Wolfson (8-2, Class 3A).