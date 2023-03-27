News4JAX Super 6 girls lacrosse: Bartram cements No. 1 spot; Tocoi Creek moves in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX girls lacrosse Super 6 will be published Monday through the end of the regular season. Records are through March 26 games.

Super 6 girls lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (10-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Creekside, Hagerty, Nease, Oak Hall, Oviedo, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, St. Thomas Aquinas.

Glance: The Bears stretched their winning streak to seven games with two big wins since our last Super 6. They beat Virginia program St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (11-9), handing the Saints their first loss of the season. Then, the Bears beat No. 2 Ponte Vedra (19-11) in the Rivalry on the River. They’ve got another good week ahead. Bartram visits Gainesville Buchholz on Tuesday, hosts Pennsylvania program Springside Chestnut Hill Academy on Thursday and then visits Lake Mary on Saturday.

2. (2) Ponte Vedra (8-4, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Creekside, Episcopal, Hagerty, Lake Mary, Oak Hall, St. Augustine, St. Thomas Aquinas.

Glance: A tough week for the Sharks, who went 1-2 since our last Super 6. They dropped games against St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (12-9) and Bartram (19-11), and then beat Creekside (18-5). They visit Tampa Plant on Friday. There’s definitely a divide between the top two teams in our Super 6 and everyone else. No thought about moving Ponte Vedra down with the 1-2 week. They’re still the unquestioned No. 2 team here.

3. (3) Episcopal (8-4, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Centennial, Creekside, Fletcher, Pensacola Catholic, Providence Day.

Glance: A 2-1 week for the Eagles since our last Super 6. They lost to St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (16-9), hammered Nease in the Rivalry on the River and also beat No. 4 St. Augustine (12-11) in what I thought was a major test for both of those teams. A three-game week ahead, with Hagerty (Tuesday), Bishop Moore (Wednesday) and Bolles (Friday). Those are three difficult games for the Eagles.

4. (4) St. Augustine (12-3, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Centennial, Creekside, Fleming Island, Gulf Breeze, Menendez, Nease, Oak Hall, Oviedo.

Glance: The Yellow Jackets went went 2-1 since our last Super 6. They pounded Fletcher (15-1) and a very good Oviedo (15-9). The loss came to No. 3 Episcopal in a game I expected to be every bit as close as it was (12-11). St. Augustine and Episcopal are almost interchangeable they are so close. There’s a major step up in competition this week with a game against Delray Beach American Heritage (Monday) and then Lake Brantley (Wednesday).

5. (5) Bolles (10-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Gulf Breeze, Tocoi Creek, Windermere.

Glance: The Bulldogs are surging. They’ve won eight straight, including Ws over Sandalwood (20-5), Fleming Island (17-3) and Wolfson (16-4) since our last Super 6. Next up for Bolles is Mandarin (Monday), Beachside (Tuesday) and Episcopal (Friday).

6. (NR) Tocoi Creek (8-3, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Menendez, Nease, Santa Fe.

Glance: The Toros make their Super 6 debut on the strength of a six-game winning streak, including a 19-4 rout of a 6-3 Santa Fe last Thursday. They’ve got a solid test on Tuesday against a 6-1 Atlantic Coast. The schedule hasn’t been extremely challenging, but the Toros are hot right now. They bump out Creekside, which has lost four straight.

Dropped out

Creekside (5-7, Class 2A)

Others

Atlantic Coast (6-1, Class 2A); Creekside (5-7, Class 2A); Fleming Island (5-4, Class 2A); Fletcher (5-4, Class 1A); Wolfson (7-2, Class 1A).