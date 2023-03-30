Gators Breakdown: Expectations are higher for the defensive front of the Florida Gators

Sean Spencer and Mike Peterson share roles in coaching, developing the defensive front

This episode of Gators Breakdown features insights from Florida Gators defensive front coaches Sean Spencer and Mike Peterson, as well as players Chris McClellan and Princely Umanmielen. They discuss how expectations for the defense are rising, particularly on the front.

Additionally, David Waters explores the structural coaching assignments and provides in-depth analysis of the transfers of Cam Jackson and Caleb Banks.

