News4JAX Super 6 softball: No moving Baldwin, Episcopal; Creekside moves into rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings will be published each Thursday through the end of the regular season. Results are through March 29 games.

News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings

Rank School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Baldwin (10-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Bartram Trail, Fleming Island, Fort White, Hilliard, Middleburg, Palatka.

Glance: The Indians bounced back from a loss to Baker County with a 12-1 thumping of First Coast. They’ve been in the top spot all season and continue in it this week. They’ve got a tough, tough stretch ahead, starting with a trip to Paxon on Thursday. They host Clay (Tuesday) and reigning state champ Middleburg (Thursday) after that.

2. (2) Episcopal (11-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Apopka, Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Clay, Fernandina Beach, Paxon, West Orange.

Glance: Two easy wins since our last Super 6. The Eagles crushed Wolfson (15-0) and Mandarin (11-1). They host Bolles on Friday and then Bishop Kenny (Tuesday) and Nease (Wednesday). Grace Jones (.634, 3 HR, 13 RBI; 11-1, 173 Ks, 0.47 ERA) is a monster for the Eagles. She’s averaging 14.4 Ks per game.

3. (4) University Christian (8-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Forest, Jackson (twice), Middleburg, West Port.

Glance: The Christians saw their unbeaten start come to an end with losses to St. Brendan (4-3) and Hagerty (19-10) in the Doc4Life tournament. Both are bigger programs, so not terrible defeats for UC. The Christians also had wins over West Port (5-1) and Forest (6-1). Sophia Kardatzke is hitting .690 with four homers and 24 RBI. The next big challenge is Baker County on April 6.

4. (5) West Nassau (7-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Fernandina Beach (twice), Hilliard, Providence, Ridgeview.

Glance: Weather scrapped the West Nassau’s lone game since our last Super 6. Next up is the always challenging Kissimmee Klassic. The Warriors open up with Winter Springs on Thursday night.

5. (6) Baker County (9-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Baldwin, Keystone Heights, Oakleaf, Ridgeview, West Nassau.

Glance: The Wildcats have won four straight, including Ws over Oakleaf (11-4) and Ridgeview (4-1) since our last Super 6. Baker County hosts Creekside on Thursday night and then visits Paxon on Monday. Haley Marker (.436, 3 HR) and Brooklyn Davis (.409) lead the Wildcats.

6. (NR) Creekside (10-4, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Liberty County, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, South Sumter

Glance: The Knights muscle in to the Super 6 after a 3-1 mark in the Doc4Life tournament. The loss there came to a tough Venice team (8-3). They had two quality Ws there, beating South Sumter (4-3) and Liberty County (2-1). They also had a dime of previously unbeaten Ponte Vedra on March 21 to knock the Sharks from the Super 6. Tough matchup on Thursday at No. 5 Baker County. Kaylee Martineau (.467) is having the best season of her career at the plate. Cora Middleton (.395) has belted a pair of homers for the Knights. Creekside slides in ahead of previously ranked Providence, which took an 11-1 loss to Clay. The Blue Devils and Ponte Vedra are the other contenders for the Super 6.

Dropped out

Providence (8-2, Class 2A).

Others

Bartram Trail (7-4, Class 7A); Clay (8-4, Class 5A); Columbia (9-3, Class 5A); Fernandina Beach (6-3, Class 3A); Flagler Palm Coast (9-0, Class 7A); Fort White (6-4, Class 1A); Hilliard (4-3, Class 1A); Middleburg (7-4, Class 5A); Oakleaf (4-6, Class 6A); Orange Park (9-2, Class 5A); Paxon (9-2, Class 4A); Ponte Vedra (9-1-1, Class 5A); Providence (8-2, Class 2A); Ridgeview (8-6, Class 5A); Sandalwood (6-3, Class 7A); Suwannee (9-2, Class 3A).