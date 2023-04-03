News4JAX Super 6 girls lacrosse: Tocoi Creek moves up; top 4 teams hold spots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX girls lacrosse Super 6 will be published Monday through the end of the regular season. Records are through April 2 games.

Super 6 girls lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (10-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Creekside, Hagerty, Nease, Oak Hall, Oviedo, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, St. Thomas Aquinas.

Glance: A rare winless week for the Bears. They lost to Pennsylvania program Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (15-5) and then to Lake Mary (14-9). Really considered moving Bartram down a spot, especially with the loss to Lake Mary, a team Ponte Vedra doubled up (16-8) early in the season. But Bartram has a 19-11 win over Ponte Vedra in the recent Rivalry on the River, so I’m keeping the Bears a smidge in front of the Sharks. The Bears are ranked No. 1 overall in 2A. They’ll enter next week’s District 3-2A tournament as the overwhelming favorite.

2. (2) Ponte Vedra (9-4, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Creekside, Episcopal, Hagerty, Lake Mary, Oak Hall, Plant, St. Augustine, St. Thomas Aquinas.

Glance: Quality week for the Sharks. They went on the road and beat a very good Tampa Plant 20-15. They’re done for the regular season and will head into the District 3-1A tournament as the No. 1 seed. They’ll likely face St. Augustine in the district final.

3. (3) Episcopal (10-5, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Bolles, Buchholz, Centennial, Creekside, Fletcher, Pensacola Catholic, Providence Day.

Glance: A 2-1 week for the Eagles since our last Super 6. They lost to a quality Oviedo Hagerty program (13-6), then beat Bishop Moore (14-6) and Bolles (19-4). There’s a tough final week of the regular season ahead, starting with a game against No. 1 Bartram Trail on Monday night. Then, it’s a home game against Lake Brantley on Wednesday. Tough closing stretch for the Eagles. They’ll likely enter the District 2-1A tournament as the top seed.

4. (4) St. Augustine (13-4, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Centennial, Creekside, Fleming Island, Gulf Breeze, Lake Brantley, Menendez, Nease, Oak Hall, Oviedo.

Glance: Good week for the Yellow Jackets. They went 1-1, losing to powerhouse Delray Beach American Heritage (14-6) and then edging Lake Brantley (8-7), a win that ranks as St. Augustine’s best of the season. They close out the regular season against Middle Township (New Jersey) on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets are currently ranked No. 2 in Region 1-1A, trailing just Ponte Vedra. They’ll likely face the Sharks in the District 3-1A title game.

5. (6) Tocoi Creek (9-3, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Menendez, Nease, Santa Fe.

Glance: The Toros bumped their winning streak to seven games with a 19-0 rout of Matanzas. They have a solid Wolfson team on Tuesday and then close out the regular season at Beachside on Thursday. They’ll be seeded behind Ponte Vedra and St. Augustine for the District 3-1A tournament next week.

6. (5) Bolles (11-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Gulf Breeze, Tocoi Creek, Windermere.

Glance: The Bulldogs were taken apart by Episcopal to end a nine-game winning streak. Not a surprising result. The Eagles have been one of the area’s top four teams all year. And teams in that top four are a massive step in front of the others in the area. Bolles closes things out this week against a solid Fletcher (Monday) and Nease (Wednesday). Bolles will be a No. 2 seed in the District 2-1A tournament.

Others

Atlantic Coast (7-1, Class 2A); Creekside (6-8, Class 2A); Fleming Island (6-5, Class 2A); Fletcher (6-4, Class 1A); Wolfson (7-2, Class 1A).