News4JAX Super 6 flag football: White moves up after win over Paxon; milestone win for Fleming

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Fleming Island (7-0, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Mandarin, New Smyrna Beach, Ridgeview, White.

Glance: Another week, another couple donuts for Fleming. The Golden Eagles routed Baldwin (35-0) and Riverside (33-0) and have still yet to allow a point this season. A bit of history for the Golden Eagles. With their win over Riverside, Fleming notched the 100th win in program history. The school is now 100-17 since its inception in 2014. Two big county games left, with Middleburg (Thursday) and Clay (Tuesday). The Broncos just beat Clay on Tuesday night. Mykayla Maddox has 18 touchdown passes and 687 rushing yards and 13 TDs on the ground. She’s thrown five TD passes to London Jenkins. Speaking of Maddox, she recently signed to play in college at Florida Gateway College.

The Flag 🏈 reached milestone Win #100 in program history with a 33-0 win @ Riverside tonight! The program was started by then HC Roger Dailey in 2014, and current HC Clint Lyons has kept it rolling since 2018. The program is now 100-17 since it’s inception in 2014! #SoarHigher pic.twitter.com/Ux8wMr42Sx — FI Eagle Athletics (@FIEagleSports) April 4, 2023

2. (3) Bradford (10-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Florida Deaf, Florida High, Keystone Heights, Middleburg, Suwannee.

Glance: The Tornadoes move back to the No. 2 spot where they’d been at before this season. They routed a solid Florida High team (38-0) and then handled a one-time Super 6 team in Florida Deaf (32-14). They wrap up with games at Oakleaf (Wednesday) and then Columbia (April 13). Freshman QB Arnayshia Griffin is nearing 2,000 passing yards and has 24 TD passes and rushed for 613 yards and 10 TDs. On defense, Griffin now has 13 of Bradford’s 33 interceptions. Nichelle Brown has a team-best 753 rushing yards and 12 TDs. She’s also got eight picks.

3. (4) White (9-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Chiles, Mandarin, Middleburg, Paxon, Westside.

Glance: Solid week for the Commanders, who handed previous No. 2 Stanton its first loss (25-13) and then pounded Westside (31-6). Next up is Atlantic Coast (Thursday) and then Ridgeview (April 13). QB Endia Maxwell eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing mark last week. Tremesha Harris has eight touchdown catches. She and Brianna Henderson have three interceptions apiece.

4. (2) Stanton (9-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Fletcher, Mandarin, Paxon.

Glance: The Blue Devils went 1-1 since our last Super 6, handling previously unbeaten Paxon (21-7) and then losing to a very good White (25-13). They wrap things up with a Thursday game against Baldwin.

5. (6) Ridgeview (5-1-1, Class 1A)

Notable win: Clay, Florida Deaf.

Glance: The Panthers went 2-0-1 since our last Super 6. They handed Clay its first loss of the season (12-6), tied Westside (7-7) and then blanked Orange Park (13-0). And they’ve got a difficult finish, with Paxon (Thursday), Middleburg (Tuesday) and White (April 13).

6. (5) Paxon (8-1, Class 1A)

Notable win: Middleburg.

Glance: The Golden Eagles notched their best win of the season since our last Super 6 with a tough 9-0 game against Middleburg. The Broncos’ record doesn’t indicate a good win, but Middleburg is a very good team. The Golden Eagles faltered in their following game, losing 21-7 to Stanton. They close out the regular season against Ridgeview (Thursday) and Wolfson (Monday). Ansley Hicks has accounted for 33 touchdowns this season (27 passing, six rushing). Jordan Thompson and Reese Holman have combined to catch 13 of those TDs.

Others

Clay (3-2, Class 1A); Fernandina Beach (4-2, Class 1A); Fletcher (6-2, Class 2A); Florida Deaf (6-2, Class 1A); Jackson (5-3, Class 1A); Keystone Heights (6-1, Class 1A); Mandarin (4-5, Class 2A); Middleburg (2-5, Class 1A); Raines (3-3, Class 1A); St. Augustine (5-1, Class 1A); Sandalwood (5-2, Class 2A); Suwannee (5-4, Class 1A).