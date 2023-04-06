News4JAX Super 6 softball: Creekside moves up, Clay moves in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings will be published each Thursday through the end of the regular season. Results are through April 5 games.

News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings

Rank School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Baldwin (12-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Bartram Trail, Clay, Fleming Island, Fort White, Hilliard, Middleburg (twice), Palatka, Paxon.

Glance: The Indians keep on rolling. They’ve won four straight, three of those quality Ws, since their lone loss of the season. They’ve notched wins over Paxon, Clay and Middleburg in that four-game stretch. Very good wins, especially those three. They’ve got Fort White on Thursday and Oakleaf on Tuesday. Jazmine Ramos-Merced belted two homers and Shaylen Byrd whiffed 15 in that 9-1 win over the Broncos. Coach Jennifer Shields’ team is cruising.

2. (2) Episcopal (14-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Apopka, Bartram Trail, Bolles, Clay, Fernandina Beach, Paxon, West Orange.

Glance: The Eagles have been right on Baldwin’s cleats most of the season. They added three easy wins since our last Super 6, thumping Bolles, Bishop Kenny and Nease by a combined score of 28-0. What more can you say about Grace Jones? She’s having a monster season for the Eagles (.625, 3 HR, 13 RBI; 14-1, 207 Ks, 0.38 ERA) and only getting better. Riley Valent (.372, 2 HR, 14 RBI) is right behind Jones at the plate. They’ve got Yulee (Tuesday) and Atlantic Coast (Thursday) up next.

3. (3) University Christian (10-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Forest, Jackson (twice), Middleburg, West Port.

Glance: The Christians have won three in a row (Forest, First Coast and Palatka). They’ve got a really tough stretch on the horizon, with Baker County (Thursday) and Creekside (Tuesday) next. Sophia Kardatzke is hitting .694 with five homers and 28 RBI. Jahliyah Robinson (.525, 12 RBI) is behind Kardatzke at the plate.

4. (6) Creekside (13-4, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Liberty County, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Providence, South Sumter.

Glance: The Knights are rolling. They’ve won five straight games, including 4-0 over No. 5 Baker County, and then 10-7 over a very good Providence. Up next are two big ones, University Christian on Tuesday and Oakleaf on April 13. Cora Middleton (.404) boosted her averaged 10 points since our last Super 6. Kaylee Martineau (.400) and Nickiyah Walker (.395) are behind Middleton at the plate.

5. (5) Baker County (11-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Baldwin, Oakleaf (twice), Paxon, Ridgeview, West Nassau.

Glance: A 2-1 mark since our last Super 6 for the Wildcats. They lost to Creekside (4-0), then beat quality programs in Paxon (9-2) and a struggling but still dangerous Oakleaf (7-0). Haley Marker, Brooklyn Davis and Kara Davis lead the Wildcats. They’ve got challenging games next against No. 3 UC (Thursday) and Middleburg (Tuesday).

6. (NR) Clay (10-5, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Middleburg, Orange Park, Providence, Ridgeview, Santa Fe.

Glance: The Blue Devils move in this week, edging out West Nassau. The losses have been respectable. A one-run loss to 16-2 Williston. A one-run loss to Baldwin. They have Orange Park Gabrielle Ellis is one of the area’s top two-way players. She’s leading the Blue Devils at the plate (.395) and in the circle (8-4, 118 Ks, 75.2 IP). I thought about keeping the Warriors in, but they’re coming off a 2-3 week and struggled against very good competition at the Kissimmee Klassic. Not bad losses for West Nassau. They’ve got a shot to move back into the rankings next week.

Dropped out

West Nassau (9-5, Class 3A).

Others

Bartram Trail (7-5, Class 7A); Clay (10-5, Class 5A); Columbia (11-4, Class 5A); Fernandina Beach (10-3, Class 3A); Flagler Palm Coast (11-1, Class 7A); Fort White (6-6, Class 1A); Hilliard (6-3, Class 1A); Mandarin (9-7, Class 7A); Menendez (7-6, Class 4A); Middleburg (10-5, Class 5A); Oakleaf (6-9, Class 6A); Orange Park (10-3, Class 5A); Paxon (10-4, Class 4A); Ponte Vedra (10-3, Class 5A); Providence (10-4, Class 2A); Ridgeview (9-6, Class 5A); Sandalwood (8-4, Class 7A); Suwannee (11-3, Class 3A); West Nassau (9-5, Class 3A).