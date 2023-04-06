UNF hires Erika Lambert as new women’s basketball coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The UNF women’s basketball team has its new coach.

The Ospreys announced the hire of Erika Lambert on Thursday, becoming just the third coach in the program’s history after Mary Tappmeyer and Darrick Gibbs. UNF is coming off a 7-20 season and failed to reach the ASUN tournament for the only time in Gibbs’ eight seasons as coach.

Lambert spent the previous seven seasons as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Abilene Christian. During Lambert’s time there, ACU went 184-83 (122-46) in Western Athletic Conference play). Lambert will be formally introduced on April 19.

“I am honored to be the next head women’s basketball coach at the University of North Florida,” Lambert said in a statement.

“My family and I cannot wait to be a part of Osprey Nation and the Jacksonville community. With Nick Morrow’s vision and President Limayem’s support, it’s a great time to join the team at UNF. Throughout the interview process and after many conversations across campus, the common thread was a genuine love for our student-athletes. I want our players at UNF to have a positive and transformative experience while competing to be at the top of the ASUN and developing championship habits for life.”

Lambert spent from 2004-11 at the College of Charleston as the director of women’s basketball operations. She coached at Charleston Southern as an assistant for two seasons before stops at Bethel University and Ohio Wesleyan.

“We are so thrilled Coach Lambert is joining the Osprey Family,” UNF athletic director Nick Morrow said in a release. “Erika has a proven record of success, reputation of being a tireless recruiter and is a rising star in the industry. Throughout the process, it became very clear that Erika takes a holistic approach to the development of the student-athlete and will run a program of integrity while also demanding excellence.”