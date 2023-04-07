News4JAX Super 6 baseball: Columbia moves in, Fernandina Beach moves up in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 high school baseball rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through April 6 games.

News4JAX Super 6 baseball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (14-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Clay, Creekside, Mandarin, Mountain Brook (Ala.), Nease, Providence, Stanton, Viera.

Glance: Quality week for the Conquerors. They beat Chiles (9-2), Creekside (7-2), Viera (4-3 in 9 innings) and Nease (10-0) since our last Super 6. The wins over a red-hot Creekside and a 13-3 Viera were very good. The Conquerors have Episcopal (Tuesday) and Ponte Vedra (Thursday) up next. Jacob Miller (.444), Aiden Arnett (.388), Brayden Harris (.364), Ashton Nugent (.353, HR) and Isaac Newman (.340, HR) power the Conquerors at the plate.

2. (2) St. Johns Country Day (14-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Calvary Day (Ga.), Clay, Fleming Island, LaGrange (Ga.), Lowndes (Ga.), Mosley, Providence, Yulee.

Glance: St. Johns upped its winning streak to six games, including wins over Atlantic Coast (10-0) and previous No. 5 Clay (4-0) since our last Super 6. They’ve got a challenging week ahead, with a trip to Mandarin on Tuesday and then hosting No. 3 Providence on April 14.

3. (4) Providence (14-4, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Cullman (Ala.), Dunnellon, Englewood, Fleming Island, North Marion, Nease, Parkview (Ga.), Ponte Vedra, Sandy Creek (Ga.), Wolfson.

Glance: A 2-1 week for the Stallions. They beat Bishop Snyder (5-2) and Englewood (6-3), then lost to a good, but struggling Bartram Trail (6-3). Next up, it’s Bolles (Tuesday) and Gainesville Buchholz (Thursday). Andrew Johnson (.400, 11 RBI) and Brett Dennis (.360, 14 RBI) lead the Stallions at the plate. Dennis is also the team’s ace on the bump.

4. (NR) Columbia (15-2, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Appling County (Ga.), Buchholz, North Florida Christian, Santa Fe (twice), Stockbridge (Ga.), Valdosta (Ga.).

Glance: The Tigers bust into the Super 6 on the heels on an eight-game winning streak. They’ve got quite a few quality Ws over Peach State teams, and they’ve handled area schools, too. Next up are games against 11-win Buchholz (Friday) and NFC (Tuesday). Ayden Phillips (.484, 12 RBI), Hayden Gustavson (.378, 12 RBI) and Josh Fernald (.366, 22 RBI, 2 HR) lead the red-hot Tigers.

5. (T6) Fernandina Beach (13-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Baker County, First Coast, Hilliard, Lincoln, Oakleaf, Trinity Catholic.

Glance: The Pirates have won 11 consecutive games, currently the longest streak in the area. Since our last Super 6, Fernandina Beach beat Atlantic Coast (7-6 in 8 innings) and previous No. 5 Sandalwood (5-2). They round out the week on Friday against West Nassau. Xavier Hutton-Corp (.444), Wes Parsons (.429) and Caden Hartman (.415, 15 RBI) lead the Pirates at the plate.

T6. (5) Clay (12-3, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Arnold, Baker County, Irwin County (Ga.), Fleming Island, Keystone Heights, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: A 2-1 mark since our last Super 6 for the Blue Devils. They beat a very good Fleming Island (3-1) and handled Yulee (11-3) before losing to No. 2 St. Johns Country Day (4-0). Tough game against Creekside up next on Tuesday. Cole Carnell (.409) and Easton McMahan (5-1, 1.02 ERA, 44 Ks, 34.1 IP) are leading the Blue Devils.

T6. (3) Creekside (15-3, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail (twice), Bolles, Florida Christian, Nease, Oviedo, Ponte Vedra, St. Joseph, Sandalwood, Viera.

Glance: The Knights were cooled off since our last Super 6, beating rival Bartram (2-0) and then dropping games to quality teams in Trinity (7-2) and North Marion (10-2). Not bad losses at all. Creekside has Clay (Tuesday) and Bishop Kenny (Thursday) up next. Sean Ashenfelder leads Creekside at the plate this season (.383, HR), followed by Carson McFarlin (.333, 2 HR).

Dropped out

Sandalwood (13-4, Class 7A).

Others

Baker County (13-5, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (7-9, Class 4A); Bolles (9-7, Class 3A); Englewood (7-8, Class 5A); First Coast (8-9, Class 6A); Fleming Island (12-5, Class 6A); Keystone Heights (11-4, Class 3A); Mandarin (11-5, Class 7A); Nease (10-10, Class 6A); Oakleaf (15-3, Class 7A); Ponte Vedra (10-7, Class 5A); Ridgeview (12-5, Class 5A); St. Joseph (10-6, Class 2A); Sandalwood (13-4, Class 7A); Tocoi Creek (9-8, Class 4A); Union County (10-4, Class 1A); University Christian (10-5, Class 2A); Wolfson (13-3, Class 3A); Yulee (10-6, Class 4A).