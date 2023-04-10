News4JAX Super 6 girls lacrosse: Episcopal upset over Bartram moves Eagles to top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX girls lacrosse Super 6 will be published Monday through the end of the regular season. Records are through April 9 games.

Super 6 girls lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (3) Episcopal (12-5, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Moore, Bolles, Buchholz, Centennial, Creekside, Fletcher, Lake Brantley, Pensacola Catholic, Providence Day.

Glance: A major week for the Eagles, who stunned No. 1 Bartram Trail 12-9 on April 3, handing the Bears their first loss to a local team in two years. The hot streak continued with a 12-8 victory over a strong Lake Brantley team two nights later. I didn’t expect to see such a surge at the finish, but Episcopal delivered it. They’ll face either Stanton or Paxon in the District 2-1A tournament on Tuesday night.

2. (1) Bartram Trail (12-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Creekside, Hagerty, Nease, Oak Hall, Oviedo, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, St. Thomas Aquinas.

Glance: Bartram put an end to a three-game losing streak by hammering Fletcher (22-0) and Bishop Moore (17-7). The surprising loss was that 12-9 game to previous No. 3 Episcopal. Not significant room for concern, but still a little troublesome to see those this late in the season. They’ll face Forest or Flagler Palm Coast in the District 3-2A semifinals on Tuesday.

3. (2) Ponte Vedra (9-4, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Creekside, Episcopal, Hagerty, Lake Mary, Oak Hall, Plant, St. Augustine, St. Thomas Aquinas.

Glance: The Sharks were off last week and now turn their attention to the District 3-1A tournament. They’ll face the Beachside-Fleming Island winner on Tuesday night. Barring an upset, the Sharks will likely face No. 4 St. Augustine in the title game on Thursday night.

4. (4) St. Augustine (14-4, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Centennial, Creekside, Fleming Island, Gulf Breeze, Lake Brantley, Menendez, Nease, Oak Hall, Oviedo.

Glance: The Yellow Jackets beat Middle Township (NJ) handily (16-4) in their lone game since our last Super 6. They’ll face Tocoi Creek or St. Joseph in the District 3-1A semifinals on Tuesday. They’ll likely draw Ponte Vedra in the final on Thursday night.

5. (5) Tocoi Creek (11-3, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Menendez, Nease, Santa Fe, Wolfson.

Glance: The Toros are on fire entering the District 3-1A tournament. They thumped Beachside (16-3) and edged Wolfson (14-13) since our last Super 6. They open the district tournament with St. Joseph before a likely collision with St. Augustine.

6. (6) Bolles (13-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Tocoi Creek, Windermere.

Glance: The Bulldogs handled Fletcher (10-6) and Nease (13-3) since our last Super 6. They will face either Wolfson or Riverside in the District 2-1A tournament before a likely clash with Episcopal in the final.

Others

Atlantic Coast (8-1, Class 2A); Creekside (7-8, Class 2A); Fleming Island (8-5, Class 2A); Fletcher (6-6, Class 1A); Wolfson (8-3, Class 1A).