Former Riverside High, Gators star Alex Fudge declares for NBA draft

Alex Fudge of the Florida Gators blocks the shot from Ricky Council IV of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on February 18, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Gators 84-65. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NBA draft is the next stop for former Riverside High and University of Florida star Alex Fudge.

On Monday, the sophomore forward announced he would forgo his final two seasons in college and enter the draft. In a statement posted on Twitter, Fudge (6-9, 200 pounds) said he would remain focused on getting his college degree while shifting his basketball focus to a professional career.

Forever Gator Nation 🐊💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/pYMTPbGRWT — Alex Fudge (@iam_AlexFudge) April 17, 2023

“Special thanks to Coach Golden and the staff for allowing me the opportunity to become part of the Gator family, along with my loved ones who supported me throughout the years,” Fudge wrote. “With one semester remaining I will remain diligent to graduate and obtain my bachelor’s degree in Political Science at the University of Florida.”

Fudge started his career at LSU and then transferred to the Gators last year following a coaching change in Baton Rouge. He averaged 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in his lone season in Gainesville. Fudge started 11 games at Florida.

His departure means that second-year coach Todd Golden will have four spots in the lineup to fill. Both forward positions will feature new players in 2023-24. CJ Felder left via the portal. Golden signed EJ Jarvis as a graduate transfer from Yale.

Unlike professional football and baseball, the NBA draft has been difficult through the years for area stars to make a constant impact in.

Area players selected in the NBA draft

Player, Local tie, NBA team, Round, Pick, Year

Kwame Brown, Glynn Academy, Washington Wizards, 1, 1, 2001

Roger Strickland, Bishop Kenny/JU, LA Lakers, 1, 7, 1963

Dee Brown, Bolles/JU, Boston Celtics, 1, 19, 1990

Grayson Allen, Providence, Utah Jazz, 1, 21, 2018

Udoka Azubuike, Potter’s House, Utah Jazz, 1, 27, 2020

Truck Robinson, Raines, Washington Bullets, 2, 22, 1974

James Collins, Jackson, LA Clippers, 2, 36, 1997

Norris Coleman, Paxon, LA Clippers, 2, 38, 1988

Otis Smith, Forrest/JU, Denver Nuggets, 2, 41, 1986

* Was selected in fourth round of 1962 draft by Boston but did not sign