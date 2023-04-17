64º

How local athletes fared in Monday’s 127th Boston Marathon

Check out how runners from Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns and south Georgia counties did

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Runners cross the starting line during the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (Mary Schwalm, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 127th Boston Marathon on Monday had a good bit of local representation. Nearly 100 runners with area ties finished the 26.2-mile course.

Jonathan Hulzebos of Jacksonville was the top local finisher in the event, clocking a time of 2 hours, 29 minutes, 4 seconds. The top female finisher from the area was Ponte Vedra Beach’s Lainie Smith. She finished the event in 2:52.34. This year’s race marked the 10th anniversary since the marathon bombings cast an ominous tone over the event.

For a look at last year’s local finishers in the marathon, see here.

Defending champion Evans Chebet won the world’s oldest and most prestigious marathon in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds. Hellen Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters, won the women’s race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep.

Local finishers 2023 Boston Marathon

Overall, Runner, Age, Local tie, Time

140. Jonathan Hulzebos, 27, Jacksonville, 2:29.4

1311. James Emery, 42, St. Augustine, 2:46.57

1495. Josh Myers, 40, Ponte Vedra, 2:48.12

1520. Ryan Obernier, 36, Jacksonville, 2:48.24

1554. Jonathan Edwards, 35, Jacksonville, 2:48.38

1752. Kal Kseib, 40, Atlantic Beach, 2:49.53

1871. Julian Rozo, 54, Jacksonville, 2:50.36

1874. Neil Chandler, 50, Jacksonville, 2:50.37

1917. Cody Pontius, 34, Jacksonville, 2:50.56

2033. Derek Byrnes, 31, Jacksonville, 2:51.37

2199. Lainie Smith, 29, Ponte Vedra, 2:52.34

3327. Armand Riehl, 42, Neptune Beach, 2:57.33

3666. Garrison Gay, 28, Neptune Beach, 2:58.33

4011. Joshua Smith, 38, Jacksonville Beach, 2:59.29

4110. John Leschitz, 44, Jacksonville, 2:59.44

4331. Troy Dunkley, 36, Jacksonville, 3:00.4

4743. Bjorn Anderson, 43, Jacksonville Beach, 3:02.41

4935. Eric Lederer, 41, Atlantic Beach, 3:03.33

4962. David Williamson, 52, St. Augustine, 3:03.38

4994. Eric Lashway, 37, St. Johns, 3:03.49

5160. Brian Shrout, 49, Jacksonville, 3:04.4

5175. Anthony Shannon, 32, Jacksonville, 3:04.44

5213. Peter Kotchen, 54, Ponte Vedra Beach, 3:04.53

5234. Eric Quinn, 45, Fernandina Beach, 3:04.58

6341. Meghan Lederer, 38, Atlantic Beach, 3:09.45

6492. Brock Walaska, 43, Jacksonville, 3:10.29

6639. Eric Bumgartner, 41, St. Simons Island, 3:11.07

6684. Guillaume Labilloy, 46, St. Augustine, 3:11.19

6813. Cris Poarch, 44, Jacksonville, 3:11.47

7167. Caroline Moore, 29, Jacksonville, 3:13.10

7368. Anthony Duran, 40, Jacksonville, 3:13.53

7512. Ben Wyns, 37, Jacksonville, 3:14.22

7552. David Scott, 62, Jacksonville, 3:14.31

7727. Julia Buddendorff, 27, Jacksonville, 3:15.07

7906. Christy Astorga, 43, Jacksonville, 3:15.46

8060. Mary Claire Hopkins, 36, Ponte Vedra, 3:16.16

8067. Steven West, 46, Bryceville, 3:16.17

8155. Dean Krueger, 57, Jacksonville, 3:16.37

8260. Wesley Twiggs, 25, Fernandina Beach, 3:17

8713. Martin Kotowski, 43, Jacksonville Beach, 3:18.33

8940. Cason Zylinski, 40, Fernandina Beach. 3:19.19

8971. Dan Adams, 50, Fleming Island, 3:19.24

10096. Paul Cantin, 60, Jacksonville, 3:23.18

10148. Ben Pineau, 57, St. Augustine Beach, 3:23.29

10376. Tom Ivancik, 47, St. Johns, 3:24.12

10589. Hal McClure, 60, St. Augustine, 3:24.57

10595. Karen Stellhorn, 56, Jacksonville, 3:24.59

11082. John Heisner, 57, St. Augustine, 3:26.29

11129. Kaitlin Johnston, 31, Jacksonville, 3:26.38

11407. Britta Fortson, 50, Fleming Island, 3:27.3

11762. Tiffany Warren, 41, Waycross, 3:28.34

11819. Maricruz Ernest, 44, Jacksonville, 3:28.44

12103. Paul McRae, 50, Jacksonville, 3:29.4

12125. Mark Gannon, 45, Jacksonville, 3:29.45

12137. Alma Nick, 40, Fleming Island, 3:29.47

12237. Danny Williams, 51, Jacksonville, 3:30.05

12677. Michael Tigani, 56, St. Simons Island, 3:31.39

12759. Michelle Richards, 50, Lake City, 3:32.03

12853. Stefanie Braun, 32, Palm Coast, 3:32.24

13064. Beth Boyer, 43, Jacksonville Beach, 3:33.13

13078. Andy Marello, 51, Jacksonville, 3:33.17

13123. Nicholle Fossati, 43, St. Johns, 3:33.27

13324. Brian Higgins, 53, Jacksonville, 3:34.08

13475. Jennifer Webster, 39, St. Augustine, 3:34.38

13717. Juwann Christopher, 31, Jacksonville, 3:35.31

14074. Christina Hart, 42, St. Johns, 3:36.49

14207. Stacy Volis, 51, Ponte Vedra, 3:37.18

14237. Katie Wrenn, 42, Jacksonville, 3:37.25

14388. Michelle Krueger, 47, Jacksonville, 3:38.04

14424. Mandy Yates, 45, St. Johns, 3:38.14

15239. Richard Tyndall, 51, Jacksonville, 3:41.3

15980. Bill Phillips, 68, St. Augustine, 3:44.28

16079. Amy Schottel-Mcintyre, 46, Ponte Vedra Beach, 3:44.52

16274. Gabriel Azar, 41, Jacksonville, 3:45.51

16641. Chris Twiggs, 52, Fernandina Beach, 3:47.21

16903. Gina Howell, 46, Waycross, 3:48.25

17309. Karen Haid, 53, St. Johns, 3:50.1

17891. Julie Hargrove, 53, Jacksonville, 3:52.54

18096. Joel Alexander, 49, Palm Coast, 3:53.57

18580. Erin Bodnar, 42, Jacksonville, 3:56.25

18581. Ulrich Schmidt, 73, Amelia Island, 3:56.26

18724. Carl Holmes, 67, St. Johns, 3:57.11

19326. Mary Bowman, 57, Atlantic Beach, 4:01.01

19652. Iris Yang, 49, Ponte Vedra, 4:04.01

19726. Kevin Kipta, 63, Jacksonville, 4:04.54

19789. Andrea Sharp, 50, Jacksonville Beach, 4:05.45

19960. Daniel Faltemier, 23, Fernandina Beach, 4:08.19

19980. Regina Sooey, 52, Jacksonville, 4:08.33

20049. Janeen Mira, 40, Jacksonville, 4:09.28

20125. Amy Cords, 63, Jacksonville, 4:10.4

20352. Eden Thomas, 56, Ponte Vedra Beach, 4:14.56

20421. Paul Dinius, 53, Fernandina Beach, 4:16.21

20510. Alicia Parker, 62, Fernandina Beach, 4:18.3

20711. Nancy Neff, 51, St. Augustine, 4:25.12

20795. Rajesh Durbal, 45, Palm Coast, 4:37.26

