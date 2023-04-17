How local athletes fared in Monday’s 127th Boston Marathon

Runners cross the starting line during the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 127th Boston Marathon on Monday had a good bit of local representation. Nearly 100 runners with area ties finished the 26.2-mile course.

Jonathan Hulzebos of Jacksonville was the top local finisher in the event, clocking a time of 2 hours, 29 minutes, 4 seconds. The top female finisher from the area was Ponte Vedra Beach’s Lainie Smith. She finished the event in 2:52.34. This year’s race marked the 10th anniversary since the marathon bombings cast an ominous tone over the event.

For a look at last year’s local finishers in the marathon, see here.

Defending champion Evans Chebet won the world’s oldest and most prestigious marathon in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds. Hellen Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters, won the women’s race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep.

Local finishers 2023 Boston Marathon

Overall, Runner, Age, Local tie, Time

140. Jonathan Hulzebos, 27, Jacksonville, 2:29.4

1311. James Emery, 42, St. Augustine, 2:46.57

1495. Josh Myers, 40, Ponte Vedra, 2:48.12

1520. Ryan Obernier, 36, Jacksonville, 2:48.24

1554. Jonathan Edwards, 35, Jacksonville, 2:48.38

1752. Kal Kseib, 40, Atlantic Beach, 2:49.53

1871. Julian Rozo, 54, Jacksonville, 2:50.36

1874. Neil Chandler, 50, Jacksonville, 2:50.37

1917. Cody Pontius, 34, Jacksonville, 2:50.56

2033. Derek Byrnes, 31, Jacksonville, 2:51.37

2199. Lainie Smith, 29, Ponte Vedra, 2:52.34

3327. Armand Riehl, 42, Neptune Beach, 2:57.33

3666. Garrison Gay, 28, Neptune Beach, 2:58.33

4011. Joshua Smith, 38, Jacksonville Beach, 2:59.29

4110. John Leschitz, 44, Jacksonville, 2:59.44

4331. Troy Dunkley, 36, Jacksonville, 3:00.4

4743. Bjorn Anderson, 43, Jacksonville Beach, 3:02.41

4935. Eric Lederer, 41, Atlantic Beach, 3:03.33

4962. David Williamson, 52, St. Augustine, 3:03.38

4994. Eric Lashway, 37, St. Johns, 3:03.49

5160. Brian Shrout, 49, Jacksonville, 3:04.4

5175. Anthony Shannon, 32, Jacksonville, 3:04.44

5213. Peter Kotchen, 54, Ponte Vedra Beach, 3:04.53

5234. Eric Quinn, 45, Fernandina Beach, 3:04.58

6341. Meghan Lederer, 38, Atlantic Beach, 3:09.45

6492. Brock Walaska, 43, Jacksonville, 3:10.29

6639. Eric Bumgartner, 41, St. Simons Island, 3:11.07

6684. Guillaume Labilloy, 46, St. Augustine, 3:11.19

6813. Cris Poarch, 44, Jacksonville, 3:11.47

7167. Caroline Moore, 29, Jacksonville, 3:13.10

7368. Anthony Duran, 40, Jacksonville, 3:13.53

7512. Ben Wyns, 37, Jacksonville, 3:14.22

7552. David Scott, 62, Jacksonville, 3:14.31

7727. Julia Buddendorff, 27, Jacksonville, 3:15.07

7906. Christy Astorga, 43, Jacksonville, 3:15.46

8060. Mary Claire Hopkins, 36, Ponte Vedra, 3:16.16

8067. Steven West, 46, Bryceville, 3:16.17

8155. Dean Krueger, 57, Jacksonville, 3:16.37

8260. Wesley Twiggs, 25, Fernandina Beach, 3:17

8713. Martin Kotowski, 43, Jacksonville Beach, 3:18.33

8940. Cason Zylinski, 40, Fernandina Beach. 3:19.19

8971. Dan Adams, 50, Fleming Island, 3:19.24

10096. Paul Cantin, 60, Jacksonville, 3:23.18

10148. Ben Pineau, 57, St. Augustine Beach, 3:23.29

10376. Tom Ivancik, 47, St. Johns, 3:24.12

10589. Hal McClure, 60, St. Augustine, 3:24.57

10595. Karen Stellhorn, 56, Jacksonville, 3:24.59

11082. John Heisner, 57, St. Augustine, 3:26.29

11129. Kaitlin Johnston, 31, Jacksonville, 3:26.38

11407. Britta Fortson, 50, Fleming Island, 3:27.3

11762. Tiffany Warren, 41, Waycross, 3:28.34

11819. Maricruz Ernest, 44, Jacksonville, 3:28.44

12103. Paul McRae, 50, Jacksonville, 3:29.4

12125. Mark Gannon, 45, Jacksonville, 3:29.45

12137. Alma Nick, 40, Fleming Island, 3:29.47

12237. Danny Williams, 51, Jacksonville, 3:30.05

12677. Michael Tigani, 56, St. Simons Island, 3:31.39

12759. Michelle Richards, 50, Lake City, 3:32.03

12853. Stefanie Braun, 32, Palm Coast, 3:32.24

13064. Beth Boyer, 43, Jacksonville Beach, 3:33.13

13078. Andy Marello, 51, Jacksonville, 3:33.17

13123. Nicholle Fossati, 43, St. Johns, 3:33.27

13324. Brian Higgins, 53, Jacksonville, 3:34.08

13475. Jennifer Webster, 39, St. Augustine, 3:34.38

13717. Juwann Christopher, 31, Jacksonville, 3:35.31

14074. Christina Hart, 42, St. Johns, 3:36.49

14207. Stacy Volis, 51, Ponte Vedra, 3:37.18

14237. Katie Wrenn, 42, Jacksonville, 3:37.25

14388. Michelle Krueger, 47, Jacksonville, 3:38.04

14424. Mandy Yates, 45, St. Johns, 3:38.14

15239. Richard Tyndall, 51, Jacksonville, 3:41.3

15980. Bill Phillips, 68, St. Augustine, 3:44.28

16079. Amy Schottel-Mcintyre, 46, Ponte Vedra Beach, 3:44.52

16274. Gabriel Azar, 41, Jacksonville, 3:45.51

16641. Chris Twiggs, 52, Fernandina Beach, 3:47.21

16903. Gina Howell, 46, Waycross, 3:48.25

17309. Karen Haid, 53, St. Johns, 3:50.1

17891. Julie Hargrove, 53, Jacksonville, 3:52.54

18096. Joel Alexander, 49, Palm Coast, 3:53.57

18580. Erin Bodnar, 42, Jacksonville, 3:56.25

18581. Ulrich Schmidt, 73, Amelia Island, 3:56.26

18724. Carl Holmes, 67, St. Johns, 3:57.11

19326. Mary Bowman, 57, Atlantic Beach, 4:01.01

19652. Iris Yang, 49, Ponte Vedra, 4:04.01

19726. Kevin Kipta, 63, Jacksonville, 4:04.54

19789. Andrea Sharp, 50, Jacksonville Beach, 4:05.45

19960. Daniel Faltemier, 23, Fernandina Beach, 4:08.19

19980. Regina Sooey, 52, Jacksonville, 4:08.33

20049. Janeen Mira, 40, Jacksonville, 4:09.28

20125. Amy Cords, 63, Jacksonville, 4:10.4

20352. Eden Thomas, 56, Ponte Vedra Beach, 4:14.56

20421. Paul Dinius, 53, Fernandina Beach, 4:16.21

20510. Alicia Parker, 62, Fernandina Beach, 4:18.3

20711. Nancy Neff, 51, St. Augustine, 4:25.12

20795. Rajesh Durbal, 45, Palm Coast, 4:37.26