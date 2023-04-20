Down on the farm: Sandalwood grad Brett Wisely called back up to big leagues

Sandalwood grad Brett Wisely #70 of the San Francisco Giants at bat against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot park on April 18, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Appeared in a game with 3 Ks, 4 IP, 6.75 ERA.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 3.38 ERA, 4 Ks in 5.1 IP.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .143 with HR, 3 stolen bases, 5 RBI.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Rockies, Is 0-0 with 3.00 ERA, 8 Ks in 6 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Has 5 Ks, 3.86 ERA in 4.2 innings pitched.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .300 with 3 RBI, 8 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-0 with 11 Ks, 10 IP, 4.50 ERA.

OF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays, Hitting .245 with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 8 runs scored.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 1-0 with 10 Ks, 1.59 ERA in 5.2 IP.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Has 10 Ks in 7.1 IP, 3.68 ERA.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Remains on 10-day injured list.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Has not posted any stats.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .208 with a couple runs scored.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels, Is 1-0 with 12 Ks, 0.00 ERA in 5 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has 2 Ks, 9.00 ERA in 5 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Hitting .167; on 7-day injured list.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Remains on 7-day injured list.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Remains on 60-day injured list.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Hitting .258 with 2 RBI.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, High-A, Eugene, Giants, Has 5 Ks, save, 0.00 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .192 with HR, 6 RBI.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 1-1 with 7 Ks, 6.00 ERA in 6 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .111 with 2 runs scored; on 7-day injured list.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 1-0 with 3.38 ERA, 6 Ks in 5.1 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Hitting .071.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 1-1 with 5.06 ERA, 6 Ks in 5.1 IP, save.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Montgomery, Giants, Called back up to big leagues this week. Hitting .304 with 8 RBI, 3 stolen bases in the minors.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Wilmington, High-A, Nationals, Hitting .286 with 5 RBI, 2 stolen bases.