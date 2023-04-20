News4JAX Super 6 softball: Providence moves up after beating No. 1 Episcopal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings will be published each Thursday through the end of the regular season. Results are through April 19 games.

News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings

Rank School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Episcopal (17-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Apopka, Bartram Trail, Bolles, Clay, Fernandina Beach, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, West Orange.

Glance: The Eagles went 2-1 since our last Super 6, pounding Atlantic Coast (14-3) and edging Ponte Vedra (5-4 in 8 innings). The loss came to Providence (3-0) in a gem turned in by Stallions ace Joey Trawick. Grace Jones is hitting .607 with 5 homers. Claire Cinnamond (.377, 16 RBI) and Riley Valent (.358, 2 HR, 15 RBI) follow for the Eagles. Episcopal has First Coast on Friday and Baker County on Monday up next.

2. (2) Baldwin (16-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Bartram Trail, Clay, Fleming Island, Fort White, Hilliard, Mandarin, Middleburg (twice), Palatka, Paxon (twice).

Glance: The Indians won the Gateway Conference title last week with an 11-4 win over Paxon. They followed that with a 3-2 loss in nine innings to Oakleaf, so the Indians stay put at No. 2 instead of sliding up to No. 1. They’ve got a battle against No. 3 University Christian on Thursday and then Keystone Heights on Friday to round out the week.

3. (3) University Christian (13-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Bartram Trail, Creekside, Forest, Jackson (twice), Middleburg, West Nassau, West Port.

Glance: The Christians have won six in a row after a quality 2-0 week where they beat Creekside (2-0) and West Nassau (6-1). Sophia Kardatzke is still the area’s most feared batter. She’s hitting .707 with five homers and 34 RBI. Jahliyah Robinson (.490, 14 RBI) is behind Kardatzke at the plate. UC has a tough stretch, with Baldwin on Thursday and a trip to West Nassau on Tuesday. Considered moving UC up a notch, but that will be settled on the field when they meet Baldwin.

4. (6) Providence (14-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Fort White, Hilliard, Oakleaf (twice), Ponte Vedra, Sandalwood, Spruce Creek.

Glance: The Stallions have won four straight, including a 3-0 win over No. 1 Episcopal since our last Super 6. They round out the week against Mandarin on Thursday. Joey Trawick fired a one hitter against Episcopal and whiffed nine in the game. Christa Wilson (.375, 12 RBI) and Summer Stearns (.368) lead Providence at the plate.

5. (5) West Nassau (13-6, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Fernandina Beach (twice), Hilliard, Oakleaf, Providence, Ridgeview.

Glance: The Warriors went 3-1 since our last Super 6, beating Baker County (8-5), Palatka (3-1) and Oakleaf (4-3). The loss came to University Christian (6-1). They round out the week on Friday at Hilliard.

6. (4) Creekside (15-5, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Liberty County, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Providence, South Sumter.

Glance: The Knights are 2-1 since our last Super 6, beating Sandalwood (5-0) and Bishop Kenny (12-3), and losing to No. 3 UC (2-0). They wrap up the week with Trinity Christian (Thursday) and Bartram Trail (Friday). Cora Middleton (.467, 2 HR, 23 RBI) and Bella Campbell (.397, HR, 20 RBI) lead the Knights at the plate.

Others

Baker County (13-9, Class 4A); Bartram Trail (8-7, Class 7A); Clay (11-7, Class 5A); Columbia (13-5, Class 5A); Fernandina Beach (11-6, Class 3A); Flagler Palm Coast (13-3, Class 7A); Fort White (8-6, Class 1A); Hilliard (9-4, Class 1A); Mandarin (12-8, Class 7A); Menendez (9-8, Class 4A); Middleburg (12-8, Class 5A); Oakleaf (8-10, Class 6A); Orange Park (12-6, Class 5A); Paxon (14-5, Class 4A); Ponte Vedra (13-5, Class 5A); Ridgeview (12-6, Class 5A); Sandalwood (10-7, Class 7A); Suwannee (13-6, Class 3A).