Chasing history: Christ’s Church star Healey rolls into tennis championship match

Christ's Church tennis star Chase Healey will play for his third straight state championship on Wednesday in Orlando.

The quest for history continues for Chase Healey.

The Christ’s Church star is one victory away from a third consecutive Class 1A state championship after cruising to three wins in singles in Orlando. Last year, Healey became just the second player in area history to win back-to-back championships, joining Duval’s George Yenawine (1922-23) as the only local players to notch the double.

If Healey wins on Wednesday, he’d join an ultra-exclusive state list. Only six players in a history that dates back to 1922 have won three overall state championships. Had the pandemic not wiped out the 2020 season, there’s a real possibility that Healey could be aiming for an unprecedented fourth straight title.

Healey beat Circle Christian’s Ben Moore, 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Monday, then topped Doral’s Alejandro Urdaneta, 4-0, 4-1 in the semis and beat Max Pettingell, 4-2, 4-2, in the individual final on Tuesday. Weather forced the tournament to change the format to two sets of four.

Healey will play the champion from the No. 1 bracket in the team division for the overall championship on Wednesday. William Meyering of Gulf Breeze faces Ninad Raut of Wiregrass Ranch in the semifinals. The winner then faces Barron Collier’s William Freshwater in the No. 1 championship. Healey will face the winner of those three.

Healey, a two-time All-News4JAX player of the year, has never lost a singles match in his high school career. He has three varsity losses, one in the postseason in sixth, seventh and eighth grade.

Healey and playing partner Caleb Shepler fell in their quarterfinals doubles match, 6-0, 6-3 to Gabriel Roane and Sebastian Roane.

In the team portion of the state tournament, Auburndale swept the Ponte Vedra girls in the Class 3A state semifinals, 5-1. The Ponte Vedra boys were swept 4-0 by eventual state champ Wiregrass Ranch.

In the 3A girls singles draw, Oakleaf’s Althea Tabora won her opener, 6-0, 6-0 over Hillsborough’s Samantha Bala, but lost to Riverview’s Sofiya Janos (6-1, 1-6, 11-9) in the quarterfinals. Fletcher’s Reef Davis and Jonas Boyd dropped their Class 3A quarterfinal match to Osceola’s Jovan Golijanin and Alessandro De Bernardo, 8-3.