Down on the farm: Big weeks at the plate for Providence grads Callihan, Hickey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 1-0 with 6.43 ERA, 5 Ks in 7 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 2.45 ERA, 8 Ks in 7.1 IP.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Activated from 60-day injured list on Thursday.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .200 after boosting his average nearly 60 percentage points in a week. Has 10 RBI, a HR and 4 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Rockies, Is 0-0 with 2.35 ERA, 10 Ks in 7.2 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Has 8 Ks, 2.70 ERA in 6.2 innings pitched.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .260 with 8 RBI, 9 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-0 with 14 Ks, 13.1 IP, 3.38 ERA.

OF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays, Hitting .215 with 3 HR, 8 RBI, 9 runs scored.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-0 with 13 Ks, 1.23 ERA in 7.1 IP.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Has 15 Ks in 10 IP, 7.20 ERA.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Remains on 10-day injured list.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Has not posted any stats.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .268 with a 5 runs scored, 2 RBI. Boosted his average 60 percentage points since last week.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels, Is 1-0 with 14 Ks, 4.26 ERA in 6.1 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has 3 Ks, 5.00 ERA in 9 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Hitting .167; on 7-day injured list.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Remains on 7-day injured list. Has not played yet this season.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Remains on 60-day injured list.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Hitting .222 with 2 RBI, 9 runs scored.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, High-A, Eugene, Giants, Has 6 Ks, save, 0.00 ERA, 2 saves.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .212 with HR, 7 RBI.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 1-3 with 12 Ks, 7.71 ERA in 11.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .160 with 3 runs scored.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 1-0 with 6.43 ERA, 9 Ks in 7 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Hitting .050 with an RBI.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 1-1 with 4.26 ERA, 8 Ks in 6.1 IP, save.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Montgomery, Giants, Sent back down to Triple-A after five days in the bigs. Hitting .304 with 8 RBI, 3 stolen bases in the minors.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Wilmington, High-A, Nationals, Hitting .261 with 6 RBI, 7 stolen bases.