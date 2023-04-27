Fans eager to see who Jaguars snare in first round of NFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Coming off a historic winning season, the Jaguars have the 24th pick overall in the first round of the NFL Draft, and the team and fans are celebrating with a DUUUVAL Draft Party that kicks off at 7 p.m. at Daily’s Place.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jaxson de Ville, the Roar and the drum line will all appear at the sold-out event.

News4JAX got a sneak peek of the fun Thursday morning with a few important guests.

The NFL Draft is happening tonight, and the Jaguars are celebrating this night to remember with a DUUUVAL Draft Party! News4JAX's Melanie Lawson joins us with more draft coverage.

Sports Analyst Frank Frangie broke the news that left tackle Cam Robinson will likely be suspended for using performance enhancing drugs.

“If, in fact, this is true, the Jags have known. This isn’t news to them. Do they now take an offensive tackle?” Frangie said.

We’ll have to wait and see on that one, but we did get some answers from the front office about ticket sales.

“We’re telling people to start ordering now. We think the lower levels will be sold out before the season starts. so if you’re interested at least call and talk to one of our sales people and find out what the options are,” Chief Operating Officer Chad Johnson said.

Despite a wet forecast, nothing will get in the way of the fun Thursday night -- even if Jaxson de Ville decides to play some pranks, like he did Thursday morning when he snuck up on me during a live shot.

Jaxson and the D-Line stuck with me until the end Thursday morning, prepping us all for the big announcement of which new player will be calling “DUUUVAL” home.

Parking lot opens at 6 p.m., the party starts at 7 p.m. and the draft starts at 8 p.m.

Fans will be able to enter through Gates 1 and 4.

News4JAX will be there with Jamal St. Cyr and Jana Angel bringing you special coverage starting at 7 on Channel 4 and streaming on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.

Then, from 8-9 p.m. we’ll have exclusive coverage on News4JAX+ and News4JAX.com

