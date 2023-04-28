News4JAX Super 6 baseball: Fernandina Beach stays hot; Sandalwood moves back into rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 high school baseball rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through April 27 games.

News4JAX Super 6 baseball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Providence (20-4, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bolles (twice), Buchholz, Clay, Cullman (Ala.), Dunnellon, Englewood, Fleming Island, North Marion, Nease, Parkview (Ga.), Ponte Vedra, St. Johns Country Day, Sandy Creek (Ga.), Wolfson.

Glance: Providence has won six straight games since a loss to Bartram Trail. Since our last Super 6, the Stallions beat Menendez (9-0) and Riverside (11-1). Providence will host Bolles or Episcopal in the District 3-3A semifinals on May 2. The winner will face Fernandina Beach/Wolfson or Jackson in the title game on May 4. Andrew Johnson (.397, 16 RBI), Mason Wortmann (.370) and Brett Dennis (.343, 17 RBI) lead the Stallions at the plate. Providence opened the season at No. 1 and will end the season at No. 1, provided there’s not a big upset in store.

2. (2) St. Johns Country Day (20-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Calvary Day (Ga.), Clay, Creekside, Fleming Island, LaGrange (Ga.), Lowndes (Ga.), Mandarin, Mosley, Providence, Trinity Christian, Yulee.

Glance: A 2-0 mark for the Spartans since our last Super 6. They beat Creekside (8-3) and Bishop Kenny (3-0). Next up is the District 2-2A tournament. They open with First Coast Christian and will then face the St. Joseph/Christ’s Church winner in the final on May 4. St. Johns should be able to name its number in the district tournament.

3. (3) Trinity Christian (19-4, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Bolles, Clay, Creekside, Mandarin, Mountain Brook (Ala.), Nease, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Stanton, Viera.

Glance: The Conquerors haven’t played since a win over Bolles on April 20. They close the regular season on Friday against Baldwin. Jacob Miller (.431, 16 RBI), Brayden Harris (.364) and Aiden Arnett (.364) lead Trinity at the plate. Trinity will face Bishop Snyder or Bradford in the District 2-3A semifinals on May 2. The Conquerors, should they win their semifinal, would face Baldwin or West Nassau in the final on May 4.

4. (4) Fernandina Beach (20-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Bolles, First Coast, Hilliard, Keystone Heights, Lincoln, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra, Sandalwood, Trinity Catholic.

Glance: The Pirates are unstoppable. They’ve won 18 consecutive games, the longest streak in the area this year. They have a scoreless streak that is at 25 innings and counting after five consecutive shutouts. Since our last Super 6, Fernandina beat Keystone Heights (10-0) and Stanton (9-0). They will face either Wolfson or Jackson in the District 3-3A semifinals on May 2 before a likely collision against top-seeded Providence in the final on May 4. Xavier Hutton-Corp (.446), Wes Parsons (.438) and Caden Hartman (.434, 25 RBI, 2 HR) lead Fernandina. I have been emailed the question on why the Pirates aren’t ranked higher and that’s a valid one. The teams above Fernandina have played stronger schedules and have comparable records to the Pirates. But a win over Providence in district would certainly shake that up.

5. (6) Clay (20-5, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Arnold, Baker County, Bolles, Creekside, Irwin County (Ga.), Fleming Island, Keystone Heights (twice), Nease, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview, Santa Fe, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: A 3-0 mark since our last Super 6 for the Blue Devils. They beat Bolles (2-0), Nease (1-0) and Keystone Heights (4-2) to enter the District 3-5A tournament on a three-game winning streak. They open with Middleburg on May 2. A win would send them to the May 4 title game to face Ridgeview or Orange Park. Collin Briggs (.400) and Cole Carnell (.394) lead Clay at the plate. Easton McMahan fronts the Clay pitching staff with a 1.14 ERA and 57 Ks in 49 IP.

6. (NR) Sandalwood (18-4, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Englewood, First Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher (twice), Lincoln, Mandarin, Ridgeview, Windermere, Wolfson.

Glance: The Gateway Conference champs are back in the Super 6 after winning five straight. They’re the No. 2 seed in the District 1-7A tournament and will face Atlantic Coast or Flagler Palm Coast on May 2. The final would be from the grouping of Bartram Trail, Creekside or Mandarin, all tough opponents. Cooper Whited (.453, 20 RBI), Holden Bradshaw (.444, 3 HR) and Blake Pacheco (.435, 2 HR, 15 RBI) lead a very strong lineup.

Dropped out

Columbia (19-5, Class 5A).

Others

Baker County (18-6, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (12-10, Class 4A); Bolles (13-11, Class 3A); Columbia (19-5, Class 5A); Creekside (17-7, Class 7A); Englewood (11-12, Class 5A); Flagler Palm Coast (12-12, Class 7A); Fleming Island (15-7, Class 6A); Keystone Heights (15-7, Class 3A); Mandarin (13-10, Class 7A); Nease (12-12, Class 6A); Oakleaf (18-5, Class 7A); Ponte Vedra (13-11, Class 5A); Ridgeview (17-6, Class 5A); St. Joseph (14-9, Class 2A); Tocoi Creek (13-11, Class 4A); Union County (16-7, Class 1A); University Christian (12-10, Class 2A); Wolfson (19-4, Class 3A); Yulee (13-10, Class 4A).