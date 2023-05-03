Onward! Icemen pull away late to move into 2nd round of Kelly Cup playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Icemen are getting good at this playoff thing.

Jacksonville is barreling into the second round of the Kelly Cup playoffs after beating Greenville 4-2 in Game 6 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Tuesday night. The Icemen won the best-of-seven series 4-2 and advance to meet the rival Florida Everblades in the second round.

It was a tense final period. Greenville erased a 2-0 deficit to knot things up, but Jacksonville surged back to nail down the win.

Ara Nazarian scored twice, and Craig Martin and Christopher Brown scored in the final five minutes to snap a 2-all tie.

The Icemen hadn’t been past the first round of the Kelly Cup playoffs before last season. Now, they’re past it for the second straight season. They’ll be looking for a different result this time against a Florida team that swept them in the second round last year.

The Icemen led 2-0 entering the third period before Greenville stormed back to tie things with 11 minutes to play. But Martin scored on a power play goal six minutes later and Brown added an empty-net insurance score with time running down to send the Icemen on.

Luke Lynch had a pair of assists for Jacksonville.

That means Jacksonville will host the rival Everblades in Game 1 (Saturday) and Game 2 (Sunday) before the series shifts to Florida for Game 3 (May 10), Game 4 (May 12) and a possible Game 5 (May 13). If needed, the Icemen would host Game 6 (May 15) and Game 7 (May 16).