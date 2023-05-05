Down on the farm: Hunter Barco resumes throwing; big week for PV grad Young

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 1-1 with 4.38 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 5.91 ERA, 14 Ks in 10.2 IP.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, No level, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is throwing again a year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

One year post Tommy John Surgery! It’s been a long road and still a little ways to go. I can’t thank everyone enough who has done all they can to help me get back!#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/GR42Aj5Qtv — Hunter Barco (@hunter_barco) May 4, 2023

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .184 with a HR, 12 RBI and 4 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Rockies, Is 0-0 with 3.38 ERA, 13 Ks in 10.2 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Has 11 Ks, 3.72 ERA in 9.2 innings pitched.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .236 with 8 RBI, 11 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-0 with 15 Ks, 14.1 IP, 3.14 ERA.

OF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays, Hitting .253 with 4 HR, 11 RBI, 16 runs scored. Big last week at the plate (HR, 7 runs scored).

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-0 with 15 Ks, 2.38 ERA in 11.1 IP.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Was designated for assignment this week. Has 16 Ks in 11.1 IP, 7.15 ERA.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Remains on 10-day injured list.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Has not posted any stats.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .271 with 10 runs scored, 5 RBI. Boosted his average for the second week in a row.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels, Is 1-0 with 25 Ks, 4.26 ERA in 12.2 IP. Big week, with 13 Ks since our last update.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has 5 Ks, 4.35 ERA in 10.1 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Hitting .167; on 7-day injured list.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Remains on 7-day injured list. Has not played yet this season.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Remains on 60-day injured list.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Hitting .236 with 5 RBI, 11 runs scored.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, High-A, Eugene, Giants, Has 8 Ks, save, 1.08 ERA, 2 saves.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .200 with HR, 7 RBI.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 1-3 with 16 Ks, 6.32 ERA in 15.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .195 with 7 runs scored, 6 RBI.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 1-1 with 4.15 ERA, 16 Ks in 13 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Hitting .233 with 5 RBI, 5 runs scored. Boosted average nearly .200 percentage points over the past week.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 1-1 with 3.68 ERA, 10 Ks in 7.1 IP, 2 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Montgomery, Giants, Called back up to big leagues last week. Hitting .304 with 8 RBI, 3 stolen bases in the minors.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Wilmington, High-A, Nationals, Hitting .303 with 9 RBI, 13 stolen bases. Swiped 6 bases since our last update.