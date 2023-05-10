Mayor Curry: Renovations could force Jaguars out of TIAA Bank Field for 2 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry said on Wednesday in a radio interview that a potential stadium renovation could force the Jaguars out of TIAA Bank Field for up to two seasons while those changes are made.

In an interview with 1010XL, Curry said that talks were already happening and legwork was being done on options as a stadium renovation looms.

“Best-case scenario, I expect that the renovation will take two years, two seasons. And the team will have to play somewhere else,” he said. “The goal would be to play somewhere in Jacksonville. Those discussions are happening. But two years is the goal.”

Curry’s office later clarified that nothing is set in stone and the time period could be subject to change from two years to one.

“The goal is to play those football games in Jacksonville,” Curry said. “I know they care about that.”

The question then becomes where would the Jaguars play for those two seasons? Nothing locally has the capacity to house an NFL game. Would the NFL consider playing Jaguars games in Orlando, Gainesville, or Tallahassee?

A recent example of a stadium overhaul was the Seahawks playing at the University of Washington’s Husky Stadium in 2001-02 while their field was being constructed. Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Dolphins, was worked on over the course of three offseasons so that Miami didn’t miss any home games during a renovation that checked in at more than $700 million.

The Chargers were forced to play at the 27,000-seat StubHub Center while SoFi Stadium was being built.

The Jaguars have chosen global design firm HOK as the consultant on the project. A roof is something 81% of fans told the team they desperately wanted. Major renovations for TIAA Bank Field aren’t exactly a new topic. The stadium has undergone improvements over the years, including the addition of upgraded club seats and videoboards, adding pools, and updating the South End Zone. Flex Field and Daily’s Place were also added.

But to keep the team in Jacksonville long term — the lease agreement between the team and the city expires in 2030 — significant improvements to TIAA Bank Field need to happen. And 75% of NFL owners (24 of 32) need to approve those changes before any lease agreement occurs.

Curry also said that the renovations would also impact the annual Florida-Georgia game. Both schools would get home games before the series ideally moved back to Jacksonville.

“Maybe it’s a ‘25-26 renovation, that’d be a good goal. And then both schools would, in those two years, get their home game,” Curry said. “And then the goal is to have already negotiated a deal that they’re back in Jax at the new stadium in ‘27 and beyond.”