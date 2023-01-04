Jaguars pick design firm for stadium upgrades, will include shade roof, reduced seating capacity: report

Fans watch the first half of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla., at TIAA Bank Field. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Major renovations at TIAA Bank Field appear to be moving forward.

According to a recent report published by industry insider Venues Now, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected global design firm HOK as their consultant for the project, though no contract had been signed, as of last week.

It’s the same firm behind the renovations at the Miami Dolphins stadium and the new Atlanta Falcons stadium. HOK was competing against seven other firms.

“We thought they did an exceptional job of understanding this building as it currently exists and addressing the many issues in a very creative way,” Jaguars President Mark Lamping told Venues Now. “Everybody looked at the roof a little differently. All the submissions were really strong, but we felt HOK was a little bit better.”

The preliminary concepts include a shade roof covering the seating bowl and downsizing from about 67,000 to roughly 57,500-60,000 fixed seats, Lamping told the publication.

A roof is something 81% of fans told the team they desperately wanted in a survey last year.

“Our fans want to see shade on the seats,” Lamping told News4JAX last year, referencing the survey. “Not surprising, they’d like it to be easier to get around the stadium in terms of the vertical transportation to get from level to level.

Lamping told Venues Now it’s still not clear how much the project will cost.

News4JAX last checked in with Lamping in August, and he said the plans for a renovation were moving along after years of planning.

News4JAX tried to talk to Lamping on Wednesday to confirm the details in the report he was quoted in, but we did not hear back from him or the team after multiple attempts.

Some estimates put a stadium makeover at $600 to $800 million, but Venues Now said industry experts estimate the current project on the table could reach $1 billion.

Lamping has said the plan is to form a public-private partnership to finance the upgrades.

Major renovations for TIAA Bank Field aren’t exactly a new topic. The stadium has undergone improvements over the years, including the addition of upgraded club seats and videoboards, adding pools, and updating the South End Zone. Flex Field and Daily’s Place were also added.

But to keep the team in Jacksonville long term — the lease agreement between the team and the city expires in 2030 — significant improvements to TIAA Bank Field need to happen. And 75% of NFL owners (24 of 32) need to approve those changes before any lease agreement occurs.