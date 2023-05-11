Icemen fall into 3-0 series hole after loss to Everblades

The Icemen are on the verge of another forgettable finish.

Jacksonville had nothing going offensively and dropped Game 3 of the second round of the Kelly Cup playoffs 2-0 to the Everblades on Wednesday night. The Icemen now face a steep task — winning four consecutive games against Florida to keep their season alive.

The Icemen have now lost seven straight playoff games to the Everblades. They were swept in four games in the second round last year. Their season comes down to Game 4 on Friday night. A win there would mean Game 5 in Estero on Saturday night.

Jacksonville peppered Florida with shots, but couldn’t push one into the net. Sean Josling and Tyler Irvine scored seven minutes apart in the second period for a 2-0 Everblades lead. The Icemen had no luck in catching up.

Florida won Game 1 (5-2) and Game 2 (4-3), both in Jacksonville. The Icemen need to win the next two games to send the series back to Jacksonville.