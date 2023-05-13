68º

Icemen win in OT to stay alive against Everblades in playoffs

Justin Barney, Sports editor

The Icemen are still alive in the Kelly Cup playoffs.

Jacksonville got a goal from Brendan Harris in overtime to edge the Everblades 4-3 in Game 4 of the second round on Friday night. The Icemen avoided a sweep at the hands of Florida for the second consecutive season. They trail in the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Jacksonville will try and keep its season going on Saturday when it faces the Everblades in Game 5 at 7 p.m. in Estero. The Icemen need to win that game to send the series back to Jacksonville. The Everblades trailed 3-1 in the third period before scoring goals roughly three minutes apart to knot things at 3-all.

Craig Martin, Benjamin Tardif and Christopher Brown scored for the Icemen in regulation.

