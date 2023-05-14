Staying alive: Icemen down Everblades in Game 5 to get series back to Jacksonville

The Icemen are heading back home with momentum in the Kelly Cup playoffs.

Jacksonville beat the Florida Everblades in Game 5 of the second round on Saturday night, using a strong finish in the third period for a 6-3 win in Estero.

After going into a 3-0 hole, the Icemen are headed back home in a manageable 3-2 deficit. Game 6 is Monday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

After getting swept in the second round last season by the Everblades, Jacksonville looked like it was following the same path this time. But it squeezed out a 4-3 win on Friday night, and never trailed in Game 5. Craig Martin scored just 11 seconds into the game for the Icemen and Jacksonville added three goals in the third period to stay alive.

Brenden Harris scored late in the second period and Derek Lodermeier knocked in a bank shot off the goalie just over a minute into the third period. Christopher Brown followed with a wicked angle shot from the right side for a 5-2 lead. Brown added his second goal in the final minute of the game.