Jaguars finalize preseason schedule with 3 Saturday games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The last of the Jaguars’ 2023 season schedule is set.

Jacksonville finalized its preseason schedule on Wednesday, unveiling three Saturday games on its slate. The Jaguars will travel to face the Cowboys on Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. and then visit the Lions on Aug. 19 and 1 p.m. They return home for the preseason finale on Aug. 26 against the Dolphins at 7 p.m.

When the NFL switched to the 17-game regular season format, it flip-flopped which conference would get to host the additional ninth games. In 2023, all AFC teams will host nine regular season games, but only host one preseason game.

Jacksonville held out 21 players in its first preseason game last year against the Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game, then let the majority of the starters play into the second quarter in the second preseason game against the Browns. Starters got their most extensive work in the third game last season against the Steelers. The final preseason game against the Falcons was almost exclusively roster bubble players.

Next year, the Jaguars will host eight games in the regular season and also two preseason games.

The NFL regular season schedule was released last week, with the Jaguars being placed in three prime-time games. Jacksonville ended the league’s longest Monday Night Football drought with a Week 13 home game that pits Trevor Lawrence against Cincinnati star Joe Burrow.

The Jaguars had not appeared in the league’s premier time slot since Dec. 5, 2011. Jacksonville also snapped an even lengthier streak on Sunday night. The Jaguars will host the Ravens in Week 15 on Sunday, a rematch of a 2022 thriller where Lawrence led a remarkable Jaguars comeback for a 28-27 win. Lawrence threw a two-point conversion pass to Zay Jones with 18 seconds to play and Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal to clinch it.

Jacksonville’s third prime-time game is a Thursday night game in Week 7 at the Saints.