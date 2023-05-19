Bolles boys, girls sweep track and field championships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a good night for the Bolles track and field teams.

The Bulldogs swept the Class 2A team state championships on Thursday at UNF, winning the boys and girls titles. For the Bulldogs girls, it was their third consecutive title.

Pole vaulter Vivian Stovall, Zee Curtis (discus) and Jillian Candelino (3200) all won individual titles. The Bolles girls added a relay crown in the 3200. The Bishop Kenny girls won gold in the 1600 relay. Ka’Myya Haywood also won an individual championship for Bishop Kenny in the 400. Bolles had 75 points to runner-up Cocoa’s 55. Bishop Kenny was third (51).

The Bolles boys had 63 points to runner-up Port Orange Atlantic (45). It won titles in the 3200 and the 400 relay.

For Raines, Solomon Thomas won a state title in the discus and Jayden Dailey of Tocoi Creek won the 100.

Class 2A state championship

Girls

Athletes who finished in the top five are shown

Pole vault: 1. Vivian Stovall (Bolles), 11-11.75; 2. Presley Wolfe (Bolles), 10-10; 3. Kiley Wenger (Bolles), 10-10).

Long jump: 4. Tristen Evatt (Yulee), 17-9.75.

Triple jump: 3. Tristen Evatt (Yulee), 37-11.5.

Javelin: 3. Alexandra Bohanon (Beachside), 119-2.

Discus: 1. Zee Curtis (Bolles), 143-11; 4. Neveah Morris (Fernandina Beach), 131-5.

Shot put: 2. Adriana Clarke (Yulee), 38-5.

100: 2. Kyndal Turner (Paxon), 11.82; 3. Skyler Watts (Episcopal), 11.93.

200: 2. Skyler Watts (Episcopal), 24.42; 4. Gabrielle Johnson (Bishop Kenny). 24.78; 5. Kyndal Turner (Paxon), 24.81.

400: 1. Ka’Myya Haywood (Bishop Kenny), 54.84.

800: Ka.Myya Haywood (Bishop Kenny), 2:12.87; 3. Kennedy Hill (Jackson), 2:15.,85; 5. Kennedi Proctor (Baldwin), 2:18.69.

1600: 2. Jillian Candelino (Bolles), 4:58.56; 4. Charlotte Joseph (Bolles), 5:05.52.

3200: 1. Jillian Candelino (Bolles), 10:35.15.

400 relay: 2. Paxon, 47.35.

1600 relay: 1. Bishop Kenny, 3:49.56; 2. Episcopal, 3:53.62.

3200 relay: 1. Bolles, 9:18.04; 2. Bishop Kenny, 9:27.34; 5. Episcopal, 9:36.57.

Boys

Athletes who finished in the top five are shown

Javelin: 2. Will Wainwright (Suwannee), 175-10.

Discus: 1. Solomon Thomas (Raines), 168-5; 2. Dylan Freet (Tocoi Creek), 168-5.

High jump: 3. Jayden Harris (Bishop Kenny), 6-5.5;

Shot put: 2. Dylan Freet (Tocoi Creek), 53-6.5.

400 relay: 1. Bolles, 41.58.

1600 relay: 2. Jackson, 3:17.39; 4. Paxon, 3:21.13.

3200 relay: 1. Bolles, 7:54.11.

110 hurdles: 4. Corey Scott (Episcopal), 15.16.

400 hurdles: 3. Neiko Gaines (Jackson), 56.01.

Long jump: 2. Kemani Wilson (Bolles), 23-0; 5. Andre Lucas (Fernandina Beach), 22-7.25.

100: 1. Jayden Dailey (Tocoi Creek), 10.44; 2. Kavon Miller (Bolles), 10.57; 3. Amos Oruamabo (Ribault), 10.59.

200: 2. Amos Oruamabo (Ribault), 21.4; 4. Jayden Dailey (Tocoi Creek), 21.54.

400: 5. Kavon Miller (Bolles), 48.41.

800: 4. Dashawn Buist (Jackson), 1:56.88.

1600: 3. Matthew Thomas (Bolles), 4:20.66.

3200: 2. Parker Adams (Bolles), 9:13.44; 3. Christopher Joost (Bolles), 9:24.31.