Local MLB update: Clay grad Dane Dunning stays perfect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .248 with 19 RBI, 17 runs scored and 3 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 3-1 with 2.57 ERA, 27 Ks in 21 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 2-0 with 3.57 ERA, 24 Ks in 22.2 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 3-3 with 4.56 ERA, 40 Ks in 47.1 IP.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 4-0 with 23 Ks in 37.1 IP. Has 1.69 ERA.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Fast start continues. Hitting .312 with 5 HR, 14 RBI and 23 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-2 with 2.28 ERA, 28 Ks in 23.2 IP.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .259 with 5 HR, 30 runs scored, 27 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .368 with 2 RBI, 3 runs scored; on 10-day injured list.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .231 with 9 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 17 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 1-0 with 8 Ks, 5.74 ERA in 15.2 IP.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Hitting .154 with 3 RBI, 2 stolen bases, 3 runs scored, HR.