JU rides Blake DeLamielleure’s cycle to walk-off win in 11 innings over UNF

JU's Blake DeLamielleure hit for the cycle on Saturday in a 3-2 win over UNF.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They don’t get much better than this.

Blake DeLamielleure had an unforgettable afternoon, completing the cycle with a walk-off home run in the 11th inning to lead Jacksonville University to a 3-2 win over rival UNF on Saturday.

The win gives JU (33-22) the No. 5 seed in next week’s ASun tournament in DeLand. The Dolphins swept UNF in the regular season-ending three-game series. The Ospreys (28-27) needed to beat JU at least twice in the series (and get some help) to make the eight-team conference field.

DeLamielleure slammed the door shut on UNF closing its season out with a win. He hit for the cycle in order — a single in the second, a double in the fifth and a triple in the seventh. DeLamielleure finished 4 for 5 with three runs scored.

Eight JU pitchers scattered five hits over the 11 innings with seven strikeouts. Scout Updike earned the win with two innings of one-hit ball.