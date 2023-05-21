Bishop Kenny comes up short in quest for baseball state championship

Bishop Kenny’s first trip to the baseball state championship in 15 years ended without a title.

The Crusaders fell into a quick hole and never recovered in a 4-0 loss to North Marion in the Class 4A title game on Saturday night in Fort Myers. Kenny rode excellent pitching and timely hitting to an unexpected title game appearance. It just couldn’t scratch out anything offensively against the Colts.

Derek Heideman had Kenny’s lone hit, an infield single that he beat out in the second inning. The Colts scored their first run off a balk in the third and that’s all they needed to nab their first state title.

It was the second meeting of the season between the teams. And much like the first game on March 3, a 2-0 Colts win, Kenny didn’t get on the scoreboard.

Loss aside, the Crusaders (19-11) turned in their best season for coach Tommy Edwards since winning the state title in 2008. Pitching, with Ben Monger and Jack Newman leading the way, plowed through the postseason. Newman fired a complete game in the state semifinal win over Tampa Jefferson.