4 people arrested on suspicion of hanging Vinícius Junior effigy off bridge

A cyclist rides past a poster of Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Monday, May 22, 2023. Spanish soccer is again embroiled in a racism debate after yet another case of abuse against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, with the president of Spain's soccer federation acknowledging that the country has a racism problem and the player's club asking authorities to investigate the latest incident as a hate crime. (AP Photo/Paul White)

MADRID – Four people suspected of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior off a highway bridge in Madrid in January have been arrested, Spanish police said Tuesday.

The arrests come two days after the latest case of racial abuse against the Brazil forward in a Spanish league game against Valencia.

The effigy was hanged by the neck the morning of a derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Along with it was a banner with the words “Madrid hates Real.”

Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist taunts in Spain.

