Perfect! Sophia Kardatzke powers University Christian softball team into title game

The University Christian softball team beat Foundation Academy in the Class 2A softball state semifinals at Legends Way Ballfield in Clermont.

Sophia Kardatzke was perfect on Monday.

Fifteen batters up. Fifteen batters down.

The University Christian junior dominated Foundation Academy in the Class 2A softball state semifinals, firing a five-inning perfect game to lead an 11-0 romp at Legends Way Ballfield in Clermont.

Kardatzke, the headliner of the top-ranked team in the News4JAX Super 6, whiffed 11 of the 15 batters that she faced to send the Christians (22-2) into Tuesday’s championship game for the third consecutive season.

UC will face Fort Myers Evangelical Christian (22-5-1) at 7 p.m. for the title. The Christians have finished as state runner-up three times in school history — 2016, 2021 and ‘22 — the last two seasons under longtime UC coach Keith Stroud. UC is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A by MaxPreps. The Sentinels are ranked No. 2.

Kardatzke was also one of four UC players who had two hits in the game. Jaleigha Harris, Macie Bourgholtzer and Elissa Murdock added multi-hit games for the Christians, who pounded out 12 hits and scored in every inning.