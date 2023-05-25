71º

Charlton County baseball team cruises to 3rd state championship in program history

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Charlton won the decisive Game 3 with a 5-0 classic over Emanuel County Institute to wrap up the Class 1A Division II state championship on Wednesday night at Georgia Southern. (News4JAX)

Ian Vickers delivered a sterling performance in the final baseball game of his career

The reward — the third state championship in program history for Charlton County.

Vickers fired a gem, a complete game, four-hitter as Charlton won the decisive Game 3 with a 5-0 classic over Emanuel County Institute to wrap up the Class 1A Division II state championship on Wednesday night at Georgia Southern. Vickers whiffed 10 and never gave the Bulldogs a shot.

Colton Crews and David Walters combined for five of Charlton’s eight hits. Walters’ RBI single in the fourth gave Charlton (36-5) a lead it never relinquished. Conner Lloyd knocked in a pair of runs to help deliver the first state title to Folkston since back-to-back crowns in 2013-14. Vickers also doubled in a run in the fifth.

The Indians won Game 1 3-1 and then dropped a 5-4 middle game on Tuesday night to set the stage for the finale.

