Down on the farm: Ponte Vedra’s Young continues to surge; UNF’s Depperman retires

(John Minchillo, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Larger bases are installed on the infield before a minor league baseball game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Greensboro Grasshoppers, on July 13, 2022, in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Opening day will feature three of the biggest changes since 1969: Two infielders will be required to be on either side of second base, base size will increase to 18-inch squares from 15 and a pitch clock will be used. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 1-2 with 3.33 ERA, 28 Ks in 24.1 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.32 ERA, 21 Ks in 16.2 IP. Hasn’t pitched since our last update.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is on 60-day injured list after Tommy John surgery last year.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Class-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .200 with 4 HR, 20 RBI and 5 stolen bases. Hit a solo homer since our last update.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Rockies, Is 1-2 with 6.48 ERA, 24 Ks in 16.2 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Retired on Tuesday. Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .240 with 15 RBI, 20 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-0 with 24 Ks, 20.1 IP, 3.54 ERA.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays, Hitting .256 with 4 HR, 12 RBI, 16 runs scored.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-0 with 18 Ks, 1.72 ERA in 15.2 IP.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Louisville, Reds, Is 0-0 with 7.02 ERA, 23 Ks in 16.2 IP this year.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Remains on 10-day injured list. Has yet to play this season.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Has not posted any stats.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Hitting .290 with 20 runs scored, 19 RBI.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels, Is 1-0 with 34 Ks, 6.75 ERA in 18.2 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Is 1-0 with 11 Ks, 4.60 ERA in 15.2 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Hitting .167; on 7-day injured list since April 17.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Remains on 7-day injured list. Has not played yet this season.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Remains on 60-day injured list.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Hitting .244 with 8 RBI, 13 runs scored.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, High-A, Eugene, Giants, Is 1-2 with 14 Ks, 4 saves, 1.23 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .289 with HR, 17 RBI, 13 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-5 with 29 Ks, 5.02 ERA in 28.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .184 with 8 HR, 18 runs scored, 16 RBI.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 1-1 with 4.58 ERA, 22 Ks in 19.2 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Hitting .188 with 8 RBI, 11 runs scored.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 3-2 with 4.50 ERA, 24 Ks in 18 IP, 3 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Montgomery, Giants, Hitting .304 with 8 RBI, 3 stolen bases in the minors, but still in MLB.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Wilmington, High-A, Nationals, Hitting .301 with 18 RBI, 18 stolen bases. Continues to raise his average weekly.