Local MLB update: Mike Baumann, Dane Dunning remain unbeaten

(Julio Cortez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Mike Baumann throws a pitch to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .242 with 25 RBI, 19 runs scored and 3 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 3-2 with 2.78 ERA, 28 Ks in 22.2 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Added a pair of wins since our last update. Is 4-0 with 3.67 ERA, 29 Ks in 27 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 3-3 with 4.56 ERA, 40 Ks in 47.1 IP. Is on 15-day disabled list with right wrist inflammation.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 4-0 with 26 Ks in 43 IP. Has 1.67 ERA.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Fast start continues. Hitting .307 with 5 HR, 19 RBI and 25 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-2 with 2.33 ERA, 30 Ks in 27 IP.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .290 with 5 HR, 37 runs scored, 29 RBI. Boosted averaged nearly 50 percentage points since our last update.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .368 with 2 RBI, 3 runs scored; on 10-day injured list.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .225 with 10 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 18 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 2-0 with 10 Ks, 6.33 ERA in 21.1 IP.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Hitting .177 with 3 RBI, 2 stolen bases, 3 runs scored, HR.