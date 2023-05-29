Florida Gators earn No. 2 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 02: Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan of the Florida Gators talks to his team during a game against the Florida State Seminoles at 121 Financial Ballpark on May 02, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators are the second overall team in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Gainesville will host Florida A&M, UConn and Texas Tech at Condron Family Ballpark this weekend for the double-elimination NCAA Regional.

NCAA Gainesville Regional June 2-5:

GAME 1: Texas Tech vs. UConn, Friday 1 p.m.

GAME 2: Florida A&M vs. Florida, Friday 6:30 p.m.

GAME 3: Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two, Saturday 1 p.m.

GAME 4: Winner Game One vs. Winner Game Two, Saturday 6:30 p.m.

GAME 5: Loser Game Four vs. Winner Game Three, Sunday 1 p.m.

GAME 6: Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Five, Sunday 6:30 p.m.

GAME 7 (if necessary): Winner Game Six vs. Loser Game Six 1 p.m.

The NCAA Gainesville Regional champion will play the winner of the NCAA Columbia Regional in a best-of-three Super Regional. South Carolina, Central Connecticut State, NC State, and Campbell are competing in the Columbia regional.

Florida (44-14) begins the NCAA Tournament as the SEC Conference Regular Season Co-Champions. Their 42 regular season wins are the second-most in program history. This is the 38th time ever Florida will compete in an NCAA Regional and this weekend will be the 19th time the Gators are the host.

UF has had a ton of success over the tenure of head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. This year is the 15th-consecutive NCAA Tournament berth for the Gators under coach O’Sullivan, which is the second-longest streak in college baseball. As the No. 2 overall seed, Florida has earned a top-eight national seed for the 10th time in the O’Sullivan era.

On a conference level, the SEC has a dominant position in the tournament. Eight schools are hosting regionals, which is a record and 10 teams are among the field of 64, which also ties a conference record.