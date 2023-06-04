Yankees' Judge knocks open bullpen door while making running catch

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES – New York Yankees star Aaron Judge knocked open the door of the visiting bullpen at Dodger Stadium while making a spectacular running catch in the eighth inning Saturday.

Judge might have saved a run for the Yankees with his sprinting catch on J.D. Martinez's liner into the right field corner with Max Muncy on first base and nobody out. The AL MVP made the catch an instant before running into the bullpen door, which came partly open when he hit it.

Judge hung onto the ball and stayed upright while putting one foot in the bullpen, but Muncy was allowed to advance to second apparently because Judge technically left the field of play. Yankees manager Aaron Boone briefly argued the umpires' decision to send Muncy to second.

The Yankees led 5-3 at the time of Judge's catch, and reliever Michael King retired the Dodgers' next two batters to send this high-profile interleague matchup to the ninth inning.

Judge hit his 19th homer of the season in the sixth for the Yankees, putting a 113-mph line drive into the short left-field porch at Chavez Ravine.

