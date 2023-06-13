Gators Breakdown: OL Mike Williams commits | Visit recap | Bowens flips, Simmons doesn’t

Florida grabs their first offensive line recruit for the class of 2024.

The Florida Gators grab their first commit out of official visit weekends with offensive lineman Mike Williams pledging to the orange and blue.

David Waters reacts to the commit and takes a look at other recruiting storylines including: recapping this past weekend’s visits, Chauncey Bowens flipping to Georgia, and Austin Simmons staying put.

