Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators 2024 class grabs four commits | Austin Simmons flips

Billy Napier and staff get four commitments on Saturday with three being on defense.

Saturday did not start well for the Florida Gators as 2023 QB Austin Simmons flips from Florida to Ole Miss. As the day progressed, Florida got the ball rolling for the 2024 class. Tight end Amir Jackson got it started, and then the Gators added three defensive players on Saturday night: LB Aaron Chiles, DL Nasir Johnson, and DL Amaris Williams.

David Waters reacts to all the commits and the Simmons’ flip.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher