Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators 2024 class grabs four commits | Austin Simmons flips

David Waters, News4Jax

Billy Napier and staff get four commitments on Saturday with three being on defense. (Gators Breakdown)

Saturday did not start well for the Florida Gators as 2023 QB Austin Simmons flips from Florida to Ole Miss. As the day progressed, Florida got the ball rolling for the 2024 class. Tight end Amir Jackson got it started, and then the Gators added three defensive players on Saturday night: LB Aaron Chiles, DL Nasir Johnson, and DL Amaris Williams.

David Waters reacts to all the commits and the Simmons’ flip.

