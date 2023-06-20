LeRoy Butler, Greg Coleman, Tom Coughlin lead Florida Sports Hall of Fame class

Former Green Bay Packer LeRoy Butler talks to the press during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Announcement on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Sports Hall of Fame announced its newest class on Monday, with a large Jacksonville presence.

LeRoy Butler, Greg Coleman and Tom Coughlin were all announced as inductees for the Class of 2023 event, part of an eight-person group that will be enshrined at the Florida Theatre on Nov. 8.

Butler, a former Lee High School star, went on to play at Florida State and then in the NFL for the Packers. Coleman, a Raines High School product, played in college at Florida A&M and then went on to punt 12 seasons in the NFL with three teams.

Coughlin, the first coach in Jaguars history, led Jacksonville from 1995-2002. He went on to his most success with the Giants, winning two Super Bowls.

Also in the class are former Daytona Beach Mainland High School basketball star Vince Carter, women’s soccer star Ashlyn Harris, Chipola baseball coach Jeff Johnson, drag racer Elaine Larsen and Olympic gymnastics star Shannon Miller.