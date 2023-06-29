Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson to be suspended 4 games: report

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) is shown during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, on Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially ruled out taking a left tackle with the top pick in the NFL draft by agreeing to terms with veteran Cam Robinson on a three-year extension Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson will miss the first four games of the season after the NFL handed out its long-awaited performance-enhancing drug suspension on Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The suspension had loomed for quite some time, with the Jaguars learning of it before the draft. The Jaguars selected Oklahoma left tackle Anton Harrison with the No. 27 pick in last April’s draft, but didn’t have a definitive answer on how long Robinson would be suspended for.

Robinson finished last season on the injured list after tearing his meniscus. The team moved Walker Little to Robinson’s left tackle spot. Jawaan Taylor was at right tackle. With Taylor leaving in free agency for the Chiefs and Robinson’s suspension now locked in at four games, that likely means Little stays at left tackle and Harrison starts at right tackle.

The Jaguars and Robinson reached a contract extension in June 2022. Robinson signed a three-year deal worth a max total of $54 million with $33 million guaranteed. According to ESPN, Robinson will lose $3.55 million in base salary and the voids the guaranteed money left in his deal.

Robinson was originally drafted by Jacksonville in the second round (34th overall) of the 2017 draft, and the team placed a franchise tag on Robinson in March 2021.