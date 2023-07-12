90º

LIVE

Sports

Jaguars offer fans free tickets to watch open practice

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Jaguars, Sports, Florida, open practice
Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus (10) works on field goals as Logan Cooke holds during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans will have the opportunity to watch their favorite team practice for the upcoming season in July — for free.

The Jacksonville Jaguars Tuesday announced 13 open practice dates for fans at 2023 Training Camp presented by Dream Finders Homes, including one date exclusive to Season Ticket Members. The team will also host an in-bowl practice at EverBank Stadium where they’ll celebrate local veteran and active-duty military members.

Advanced registration is required for all attendees and space is limited. Free tickets and complete details are now available at www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp. Season ticket member access begins today at 10 a.m. while the general public can start requesting tickets at 1 p.m.

Open practice dates include:

  • Wednesday, July 26
  • Thursday, July 27
  • Friday, July 28 – Season Ticket Member Exclusive
  • Saturday, July 29 – NFL Back Together Saturday featuring a gate giveaway and Teal Out
  • Monday, July 31
  • Tuesday, August 1
  • Wednesday, August 2
  • Thursday, August 3
  • Sunday, August 6
  • Monday, August 7
  • Wednesday, August 9
  • Thursday, August 10

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Scott is a multi-Emmy Award Winning Anchor and Reporter, who also hosts the “Going Ringside With The Local Station” Podcast. Scott has been a journalist for 25 years, covering stories including six presidential elections, multiple space shuttle launches and dozens of high-profile murder trials.

email

facebook

twitter

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram