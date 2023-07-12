Jaguars offer fans free tickets to watch open practice

(John Raoux, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus (10) works on field goals as Logan Cooke holds during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans will have the opportunity to watch their favorite team practice for the upcoming season in July — for free.

The Jacksonville Jaguars Tuesday announced 13 open practice dates for fans at 2023 Training Camp presented by Dream Finders Homes, including one date exclusive to Season Ticket Members. The team will also host an in-bowl practice at EverBank Stadium where they’ll celebrate local veteran and active-duty military members.

Advanced registration is required for all attendees and space is limited. Free tickets and complete details are now available at www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp. Season ticket member access begins today at 10 a.m. while the general public can start requesting tickets at 1 p.m.

Open practice dates include:

Wednesday, July 26

Thursday, July 27

Friday, July 28 – Season Ticket Member Exclusive

Saturday, July 29 – NFL Back Together Saturday featuring a gate giveaway and Teal Out

Monday, July 31

Tuesday, August 1

Wednesday, August 2

Thursday, August 3

Sunday, August 6

Monday, August 7

Wednesday, August 9

Thursday, August 10

Click here for more information.