Down on the farm: Recent draft picks Baumeister, Halter sign; Barco back on the mound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 3-3 with 3.65 ERA, 88 Ks in 66.2 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.07 ERA, 34 Ks in 24.1 IP; remains on 7-day injured list.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Rookie, FCL Pirates, Pirates, Starting rehab assignment in Rooke league. Has whiffed 7 in 5 IP as he continues comeback from Tommy John surgery.

P, Malik Barrington, Sandalwood, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 4-0 with 4.53 ERA, 57 Ks in 43.2 IP.

P, Jackson Baumeister, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Orioles, Recent draft pick signed with Baltimore on Tuesday.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Class-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .225 with 8 HR, 40 RBI and 19 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Toledo, Tigers, Is 3-6 with 9.33 ERA, 46 Ks in 36.2 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season before retirement.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Hitting .230 with 21 RBI, 26 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-1 with 35 Ks, 31.2 IP, 8.81 ERA. Added to development list last week.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, El Paso, Padres, Hitting .276 with 10 HR, 37 RBI, 42 runs scored. Traded from Rays to Padres on July 13.,

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-1 with 2 saves, 44 Ks, 2.68 ERA in 37 IP in Triple-A and Double-A this season.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Signed by Red Sox on Wednesday after July 13 release by Reds. Is 13-19 with 4.27 ERA, 293 Ks in 265.1 IP in minor league career.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 0-0 with 5.40 ERA, 14 Ks in 10 innings of work.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Is 1-1 with 4.22 ERA, 14 Ks in 10.2 IP.

IF, Colby Halter, Bishop Kenny, Rookie, ACL Athletics, Athletics, Recent draft pick is 1 for 1 in his minor league career.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Hitting .289 with 38 runs scored, 41 RBI, 15 HR.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, High-A, Tri-City, Angels, Is 4-3 with 77 Ks, 4.10 ERA in 63.2 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 1-2 with 36 Ks, 5.45 ERA in 36.1 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Released June 28. Career .245 hitter with 31 homers.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Hitting .193 with a HR, 7 RBI, 5 stolen bases.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, FCL Yankees, Yankees, Came off 60-day injured list on July 18. Earned first win with 1.1 innings of work, 2 Ks.

IF, Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Triple-A, Salt Lake, Angels, Hitting .290 with HR, 18 runs, HR, 19 RBI.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Hitting .202 with 14 RBI, 22 runs scored, 2 HR. On 7-day injured list.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Double-A, Richmond, Giants, Is 1-2 with 33 Ks, 10 saves, 0.85 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .255 with 4 HR, 26 RBI, 22 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Is 0-1 with 2.63 ERA, 17 Ks in 13.2 IP.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 3-7 with 57 Ks, 5.02 ERA in 61 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .229 with 16 HR, 35 runs scored, 41 RBI. Back up in big leagues with Mets.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 2-2 with 3.89 ERA, 42 Ks in 37 IP. On 7-day injured list.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Hitting .224 with 27 RBI, 25 runs scored.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 5-6 with 4.57 ERA, 51 Ks in 41.1 IP, 5 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Sacramento, Giants, Hitting .301 with 19 RBI, 24 runs scored, 5 stolen bases in the minors. Has been back up in big leagues since July 3.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Harrisburg, Double-A, Nationals, Hitting .296 with 45 RBI, 28 stolen bases, 45 runs scored.