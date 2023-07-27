Former Jaguars coach Tom Coughlin named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin watches his team warm up before playing the Jaguars in EverBank Field.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jaguars coach Tom Coughlin is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time in his career.

Coughlin made the cut down to the final 12 finalists in the coaches and contributors category on Thursday, chosen by the selection committee to advance to the final round of consideration. Coughlin had been eligible for three years but had never even made the semifinalist list until this year.

Coughlin, the first coach in Jaguars history, took the expansion franchise to the AFC championship game in his second season and again in 1999. He had an unceremonious departure after the 2001 season and later returned to the franchise as an executive.

But Coughlin’s greatest success came with the Giants, where he won two Super Bowl titles. He went 170-150 in 20 seasons. Only one former Jaguars player has reached the Hall of Fame, left tackle Tony Boselli in 2022.

Clearing the final hurdle for the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be a significant challenge. Only one person from the coach/contributor list can be elected annually. They must receive 80% support from voters when they meet next January to be enshrined.

Joining Coughlin in the 12-member finalist group are Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.