Jaguars enter first weekend of camp with big position battles looming

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the calm before the storm.

It’s been a low-key start to Jaguars training camp this week, which is just fine for players and coaches.

Drizzle and light rain greeted fans at Miller Electric Center before and after training camp on Friday. The Jaguars make the turn into their first weekend of training camp with a relatively smooth pace. Trevor Lawrence looked sharp. Calvin Ridley has been perhaps better than advertised, especially with precision route running.

But through three days of training camp, the biggest takeaway has been no injuries. The Jaguars have players working their way back from health issues — guard Ben Bartch and edge Dawuane Smoot are both on the physically unable to perform list — but there have been no additions to it.

And with marquee players around the league like Joe Burrow and Jalen Ramsey suffering injuries in camp this week, any day that ended with no additions to the training room is significant. The Jaguars have one practice left on Saturday before making the turn into a big second week. The full pads can go on Tuesday, and with it, the intensity of camp is amplified considerably.

The pace thus far has been relaxed and patient.

“The first few days, you’re getting acclimated,” said safety Rayshawn Jenkins. “You’re coming out, getting acclimated to the heat, to your teammates, you got a few new faces but for the most part, everybody’s pretty familiar with each other so everything is going pretty smooth for right now.”

The relaxed pace will shift quickly. Most starting positions on the team are already decided, but there’s competition for the slot corner spot and some interest on both the offensive and defensive lines due to injuries and suspension. Tre Herndon is the projected nickel corner now, but he’s being pushed by Gregory Junior and Antonio Johnson.

The offensive line will see the biggest shuffle. Left tackle Cam Robinson will miss the first four games of the regular season due to a PED suspension. Walker Little will start in Robinson’s absence and first-round pick Anton Harrison at right tackle. But to maximize having both Little and Robinson working in camp, the Jaguars will work one of those players at left guard.

“Yeah, I think there’s scenarios where we can do that. That’s something early at camp you want to see, your offensive linemen playing multiple spots and having that versatility,” Doug Pederson said of Little getting work in camp at guard. “Yeah, he’ll get some work in there.”

Beyond the starting spots, there are significant position battles for numerous backup and reserve roles, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

“I guess just early on in camp, it’s really about like we talked earlier, competition. We’ve got a bunch of guys in different positions that are going to get many reps out of practice,” said defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell.

“They’re going to get to reps and the cream rises to the top. You get your opportunity, you go out there, you play and you perform, then you continue to get more opportunities. There’s a bunch of guys out there that are vying for different positions. Again, like I said, competition is great. Let’s go get it.”

The defensive battles are pronounced because of the sheer number of players involved. Of Jacksonville’s 20 draft picks the last two years, 13 have been on the defensive side of the ball. All 13 of those rookies or second-year players are still on the roster. Mix in three others from the 2020-21 drafts — first-rounder K’Lavon Chaisson, linebacker Shaquille Quarterman and the oft-injured Jordan Smith — and the defensive battles headline the camp storylines.

Smith, a fourth-round pick out of UAB in 2021, saw action in two games as a rookie and hasn’t played since due to injuries. Quarterman is in a battle in a congested linebacking mix. And Chaisson is coming off his best training camp and has a chance to shake off a disappointing first three years in the league.

“When you look at K’Lavon, the tools are there and he’s a smart and talented outside linebacker,” Caldwell said. “He has ability to rush, he’s shown it, and we’re just waiting for him to be healthy and get his opportunity to get out there and show what he can do.”