High school football team schedules for the 2023 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football season begins next month. Here are team-by-team schedules for the 2023 season. Some teams have not finalized schedules and others are still making changes. They will be updated as they are finalized. All times are 7 p.m. unless noted.

Atlantic Coast

Aug. 25, Atlantic Coast at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Ribault at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Atlantic Coast at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Atlantic Coast at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Atlantic Coast at Camden County

Sept. 29, OFF

Oct. 6, Spruce Creek at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Sandalwood at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Atlantic Coast at Raines, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 27, Creekside at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Atlantic Coast at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Baker County

Aug. 25, Baker County at Bradford

Sept. 1, Baker County at Oakleaf

Sept. 7, Baker County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Baker County at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Viera at Baker County

Sept. 29, Baker County at West Nassau

Oct. 6, OFF

Oct. 13, Yulee at Baker County

Oct. 20, Jackson at Baker County

Oct. 27, Baker County at Fernandina Beach

Nov. 3, OFF

Baldwin

Aug. 25, Wolfson at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Bradford at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Fernandina Beach at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Baker County at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Baldwin at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, OFF

Oct. 6, Baldwin at Yulee

Oct. 13, Westside at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Baldwin at West Nassau

Oct. 26, Baldwin vs. Ribault (at Paxon)

Nov. 3, White at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail

Aug. 25, Bartram Trail at Ponte Vedra

Sept. 1, Daytona Beach Seabreeze at Bartram Trail

Sept. 8, Daytona Beach Mainland at Bartram Trail

Sept. 15, OFF

Sept. 22, Bartram Trail at St. Augustine

Sept. 29, Bartram Trail at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, Lake Minneola at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Creekside at Bartram Trail

Oct. 19, Bartram Trail at Gainesville Buchholz

Oct. 27, Oakleaf at Bartram Trail

Nov. 3, Bartram Trail at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Beachside

Aug. 25, Tocoi Creek at Beachside

Sept. 1 Beachside at Fernandina Beach

Sept. 8, Beachside at Menendez

Sept. 15, Sebastian River at Beachside

Sept. 22, Ridgeview at Beachside

Sept. 29, Beachside at Hollis Christian

Oct. 6, OFF

Oct. 13, Beachside at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Beachside at Crescent City

Oct. 27, NFEI at Beachside

Nov. 3, Providence at Beachside

Bishop Kenny

Aug. 25, First Coast at Bishop Kenny

Sept. 1, Bishop Kenny at Middleburg

Sept. 8, Tocoi Creek at Bishop Kenny

Sept. 15, Bishop Kenny at Orlando Bishop Moore

Sept. 22, West Nassau at Bishop Kenny

Sept. 29, Wolfson at Bishop Kenny

Oct. 6, Bishop Kenny at Ponte Vedra

Oct. 13, Bishop Kenny at Episcopal

Oct. 20, OFF

Oct. 27 Bishop Kenny at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, University Christian at Bishop Kenny

Bishop Snyder

Aug. 25, Bishop Snyder at Stanton

Aug. 31, Oak Hall at Bishop Snyder, 6 p.m.

Sept. 8, Bishop Snyder at Cedar Creek Christian

Sept. 15, Christ’s Church at Bishop Snyder

Sept. 22, Harvest Community at Bishop Snyder

Sept. 29, OFF

Oct. 6, Bishop Snyder at St. Francis Catholic

Oct. 13, Bishop Snyder at Eagle’s View

Oct. 20, Seven Rivers Christian at Bishop Snyder

Oct. 27, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Nov. 3, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Bolles

Aug. 25, St. Augustine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Bolles at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Bolles vs. Coffee (at Glynn County Stadium), 8 p.m.

Sept. 15, Trinity Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Bolles at Oakleaf

Sept. 29, Episcopal at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, Bolles at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Bolles at Wolfson, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, OFF

Oct. 27, Bishop Kenny at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Bolles at Berkeley Prep

Bradford

Aug. 25, Baker County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Bradford at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Bradford at Middleburg

Sept. 15, Gainesville Eastside at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, OFF

Sept. 29, Keystone Heights at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, Bradford at Oakleaf

Oct. 13, Bradford at True North Classical, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Lecanto at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27, Palatka at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Suwannee at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek Christian

Aug. 25, Cedar Creek Christian at Branford 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Father Lopez at Cedar Creek Christian

Sept. 8, Bishop Snyder at Cedar Creek Christian

Sept. 15, OFF

Sept. 22, Impact Christian at Cedar Creek Christian

Sept. 29, Cedar Creek Christian at Harvest Community

Oct. 6, Cedar Creek Christian at Eagle’s View

Oct. 13, Cedar Creek Christian at Oak Hall

Oct. 20, Cedar Creek Christian at Leesburg First Academy

Oct. 27, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Nov. 3, TTBA, SSAC playoffs

Christ’s Church Academy

Aug. 25, Duval Charter at Christ’s Church

Sept. 1, Christ’s Church at Impact Christian

Sept. 8, Harvest Community at Christ’s Church

Sept. 15, Christ’s Church at Bishop Snyder

Sept. 22, Providence at Christ’s Church

Sept. 29, Hilliard at Christ’s Church

Oct. 6, Young Kids in Motion vs. Christ’s Church (at University Christian)

Oct. 13, OFF

Oct. 20, Eagle’s View at Christ’s Church

Oct. 27, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Nov. 3, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Clay

Aug. 25, Clay at Fleming Island 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Ridgeview at Clay

Sept. 8, Clay at Orange Park

Sept. 15, Gainesville at Clay

Sept. 22, Clay at Tocoi Creek

Sept. 29, OFF

Oct. 6, Middleburg at Clay

Oct. 13, Clay at Menendez

Oct. 20, Clay at Matanzas

Oct. 27, St. Augustine at Clay

Nov. 3, Oakleaf at Clay

Crescent City

Aug. 25, Crescent City at The First Academy

Sept. 1, Umatilla at Crescent City

Sept. 8, Crescent City at Interlachen

Sept. 15, OFF

Sept. 22, Hilliard at Crescent City

Sept. 29, Crescent City at Taylor

Oct. 6, Crescent City at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Crescent City at Port Orange Atlantic

Oct. 20, Beachside at Crescent City

Oct. 27, Newberry at Crescent City

Nov. 3, Ridgeview at Crescent City

Columbia

Aug. 25, Gainesville Buchholz at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Union County at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Columbia at DeLand

Sept. 15, Columbia at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, Orange Park at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, Bolles at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Columbia at Middleburg

Oct. 20, OFF

Oct. 27, Columbia at Ridgeview

Nov. 3, Columbia at Vero Beach

Creekside

Aug. 25, Palm Beach Central at Creekside

Sept. 1, Creekside at Nease

Sept. 9, Creekside at Richmond Hill, Ga., 4 p.m.

Sept. 15, Creekside at Gainesville Buchholz, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Mandarin at Creekside

Sept. 29, Oakleaf at Creekside

Oct. 6, OFF

Oct. 13, Creekside at Bartram Trail

Oct. 20, Fleming Island at Creekside

Oct. 27, Creekside at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3. Ponte Vedra at Creekside

Eagle’s View

Aug. 25, Eagle’s View at Bell Creek Academy

Sept. 1, Eagle’s View at Harvest Community

Sept. 8, Impact Christian at Eagle’s View

Sept. 15, Eagle’s View at St. Joseph

Sept. 22, OFF

Sept. 29, Eagle’s View at Oak Hall

Oct. 6, Cedar Creek Christian at Eagle’s View

Oct. 13, Bishop Snyder at Eagle’s View

Oct. 20, Eagle’s View at Christ’s Church

Oct. 27, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Nov. 3, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Duval Charter

Aug. 25, Duval Charter at Christ’s Church

Sept. 1, Branford at Duval Charter

Sept. 8, TBA

Sept. 15, Duval Charter at Mount Dora Christian

Sept. 22, TBA

Sept. 29, TBA

Oct. 6, St. Joseph at Duval Charter

Oct. 13, Duval Charter at Orlando First Academy

Oct. 20, Duval Charter at Warner Christian

Oct. 27, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Nov. 3, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Englewood

Aug. 25, Englewood at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Englewood at Menendez

Sept. 8, Englewood at White, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, OFF

Sept. 22, Stanton at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, First Coast at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, Episcopal at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Englewood at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Westside at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26, Parker at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Wolfson at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Episcopal

Aug. 25, Zarephath Academy at Episcopal

Sept. 1, Orange Park at Episcopal

Sept. 8, OFF

Sept. 15, Episcopal at West Nassau

Sept. 22, Episcopal at NFEI

Sept. 29, Episcopal at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, Episcopal at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Bishop Kenny at Episcopal

Oct. 20, Yulee at Episcopal

Oct. 26, Episcopal at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Episcopal at Lakeland Victory Christian

Fernandina Beach

Aug. 25, Providence at Fernandina Beach

Sept. 1, Beachside at Fernandina Beach

Sept. 8, Fernandina Beach at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Interlachen Fernandina Beach

Sept. 22, OFF

Sept. 29, Yulee at Fernandina Beach

Oct. 6, Fernandina Beach at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Fernandina Beach at West Nassau

Oct. 20, Fernandina Beach at Palatka

Oct. 27, Baker County at Fernandina Beach

Nov. 3, Fernandina Beach at Middleburg

First Coast

Aug. 25, First Coast at Bishop Kenny

Sept. 1, Ocala Forest at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, OFF

Sept. 15, Riverside at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, First Coast at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, First Coast at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, First Coast at Raines, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, First Coast at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Paxon at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26, Fletcher at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, First Coast at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast

Aug. 25, Flagler Palm Coast at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, OFF

Sept. 8, Bishop Moore at Flagler Palm Coast

Sept. 15, Flagler Palm Coast at Matanzas

Sept. 21, Flagler Palm Coast at Orange City University

Sept. 29, Ponte Vedra at Flagler Palm Coast

Oct. 6, Flagler Palm Coast at Melbourne Eau Gallie

Oct. 13, Flagler Palm Coast at Nease

Oct. 20, Celebration at Flagler Palm Coast

Oct. 27, Tocoi Creek at Flagler Palm Coast

Nov. 3, DeLand at Flagler Palm Coast

Fleming Island

Aug. 25 Clay at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Tallahassee Rickards at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, OFF

Sept. 15, Fleming Island at Oakleaf

Sept. 22, Fleming Island at Titusville

Sept. 29, Bartram Trail at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 6, Lake Minneola at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Fleming Island at Mandarin

Oct. 20, Fleming Island at Creekside

Oct. 27, Gainesville Buchholz at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 3, Fleming Island at Orange Park

Fletcher

Aug. 25, Fletcher at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Fletcher at Tallahassee Chiles

Sept. 8, Fletcher at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Nease at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Sep. 22, Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, Fletcher at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, White at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Englewood at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, OFF

Oct. 26, Fletcher at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Atlantic Coast at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Fort White

Aug. 25, Fort White at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Fort White at Jefferson County

Sept. 8, Fort White at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Hamilton County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Williston at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, OFF

Oct. 6, Fort White at Mayo Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Dixie County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Ridgeview at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27, Fort White at Hilliard

Nov. 3, Santa Fe at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Harvest Community

Aug. 25, Impact Christian Academy at Harvest Community

Sept. 1, Eagle’s View at Harvest Community

Sept. 8, Harvest Community at Christ’s Church Academy

Sept. 15, TBA

Sept. 22 Harvest Community at Bishop Snyder

Sept. 29, Cedar Creek Christian at Harvest Community

Oct. 5, Harvest Community at Gainesville Oak Hall

Oct. 13, Harvest Community at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, OFF

Oct. 27, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Nov. 3, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Hilliard

Aug. 25, Warner Christian at Hilliard

Sept. 1, Hilliard at Cambridge Christian

Sept. 8, Paxon at Hilliard

Sept. 15, Branford at Hilliard

Sept. 22, Hilliard at Crescent City

Sept. 29, Hilliard at Christ’s Church

Oct. 5, Hilliard at Providence

Oct. 13, Hamilton County at Hilliard

Oct. 20, Destin at Hilliard

Oct. 27, Fort White at Hilliard

Nov. 3, OFF

Hollis Christian

Aug. 25, Hollis Christian at Chipley

Sept. 1, Zarephath Academy at Hollis Christian

Sept. 8, Hollis Christian at St. John Paul II

Sept. 15, TBA

Sept. 22, Victory Charter School at Hollis Christian

Sept. 29, Beachside at Hollis Christian

Oct. 6, Hollis Christian at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Joshua Christian at Hollis Christian

Oct. 20, Branford at Hollis Christian

Oct. 27, TBA

Nov. 3, Hollis Christian at Pace, 8:30 p.m.

Impact Christian

Aug. 25, Impact Christian at Harvest Community

Sept. 1, Christ’s Church at Impact Christian

Sept. 8, Impact Christian at Eagle’s View

Sept. 15, Warner Christian at Impact Christian

Sept. 22, Impact Christian at Cedar Creek Christian

Sept. 29, Stanton at Impact Christian

Oct. 6, OFF

Oct. 13, NFEI at Impact Christian

Oct. 20, Wolfson at Impact Christian

Oct. 27, TBA

Nov. 3, TBA

Interlachen

Aug. 25, Interlachen at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Interlachen at Providence

Sept. 8, Crescent City at Interlachen

Sept. 15, Interlachen at Fernandina Beach

Sept. 22, Interlachen at Keystone Heights

Sept. 29, OFF

Oct. 6, Taylor at Interlachen

Oct. 13, Bell at Interlachen

Oct. 20, Halifax Academy at Interlachen

Oct. 27, TBA

Nov. 3, TBA

Jackson

Aug. 25, Jackson at Nease

Sept. 1, Westside at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Fletcher at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Jackson at Spruce Creek

Sept. 22, OFF

Sept. 29, Jackson vs. Ribault (at Paxon), 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, Jackson at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Jackson at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Jackson at Baker County

Oct. 26, Raines at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, First Coast at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Joshua Christian

Aug. 25, Victory Charter School at Joshua Christian, 6 p.m.

Sept. 1, OFF

Sept. 8, Joshua Christian at Warner Christian

Sept. 15, Joshua Christian at Zarephath Academy

Sept. 22, Joshua Christian at Specially Fit Academy

Sept. 29, Joshua Christian at Akelynn’s Angels Christian

Oct. 6, Joshua Christian at Victory Charter School, 6 p.m.

Oct. 13, Joshua Christian at Hollis Christian

Oct. 20, Joshua Christian at Young Kids In Motion

Oct. 27, Joshua Christian at Keystone Heights

Nov. 3, TBA

Keystone Heights

Aug. 25, OFF

Sept. 1, Gainesville Eastside at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Fort White at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Bell at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Interlachen at Keystone Heights

Sept. 29, Keystone Heights at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, Crescent City at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Keystone Heights at Palatka

Oct. 20, Keystone Heights at Taylor

Oct. 27, Joshua Christian at Keystone Heights

Nov. 3, Keystone Heights at Gainesville P.K. Yonge

Mandarin

Aug. 25, Fletcher at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Bolles at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Mandarin at Riverside, 6:30 p.m,

Sept. 15, Atlantic Coast at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Mandarin at Creekside

Sept. 29, Mandarin at Lake Mary

Oct. 6, Mandarin at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Fleming Island at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, OFF

Oct. 26, Mandarin at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Bartram Trail at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Matanzas

Aug. 25, Matanzas at South Lake

Sept. 1, Matanzas at Tocoi Creek

Sept. 8, Matanzas at Deltona

Sept. 15, Flagler Palm Coast at Matanzas

Sept. 22, Atlantic at Matanzas

Sept. 29, Matanzas at St. Augustine

Oct. 6, OFF

Oct. 13, Gainesville at Matanzas

Oct. 20, Clay at Matanzas

Oct. 27, Matanzas at Menendez

Nov. 3, Winter Springs at Matanzas

Menendez

Aug. 25, Menendez at Ridgeview

Sept. 1, Englewood at Menendez

Sept. 8, Beachside at Menendez

Sept. 15, Menendez at St. Augustine

Sept. 22, Ponte Vedra at Menendez

Sept. 28-29, Menendez at Gainesville

Oct. 6, Menendez at Tocoi Creek

Oct. 13, Clay at Menendez

Oct. 20, OFF

Oct. 27, Matanzas at Menendez

Nov. 3, Menendez at Yulee

Middleburg

Aug. 25, Middleburg at Hawthorne

Sept. 1, Bishop Kenny at Middleburg

Sept. 8, Bradford at Middleburg

Sept. 15, Middleburg at Ponte Vedra

Sept. 22, Ribault at Middleburg

Sept. 29, Middleburg at Ridgeview

Oct. 6, Middleburg at Clay

Oct. 13, Columbia at Middleburg

Oct. 20, OFF

Oct. 27, Middleburg at Orange Park

Nov. 3, Fernandina Beach at Middleburg

Nease

Aug. 25, Jackson at Nease

Sept. 1, Creekside at Nease

Sept. 8, Nease at Ridge Community

Sept. 15, Nease at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Orange Park at Nease

Sept. 29, Nease at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Oct. 6, St. Augustine at Nease

Oct. 13, Flagler Palm Coast at Nease

Oct. 20, OFF

Oct. 27, Nease at Ponte Vedra

Nov. 3, Tocoi Creek at Nease

North Florida Educational Institute

Aug. 25, West Nassau at NFEI

Sept. 1, Stanton at NFEI

Sept. 8, NFEI at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, NFEI at Providence

Sept. 22, Episcopal at NFEI

Sept. 29, NFEI at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, University Christian at NFEI

Oct. 13, NFEI at Impact Christian

Oct. 20, OFF

Oct. 27, NFEI at Beachside

Nov. 3, NFEI at Dixie County

Oakleaf

Aug. 25, Orange Park at Oakleaf

Sept. 1, Baker County at Oakleaf

Sept. 8, OFF

Sept. 15, Fleming Island at Oakleaf

Sept. 22, Bolles at Oakleaf

Sept. 29, Oakleaf at Creekside

Oct. 6, Bradford at Oakleaf

Oct. 13, Gainesville Buchholz at Oakleaf

Oct. 20, Oakleaf at Madison County

Oct. 27, Oakleaf at Bartram Trail

Nov. 3, Oakleaf at Clay

Orange Park

Aug. 25, Orange Park at Oakleaf

Sept. 1, Orange Park at Episcopal

Sept. 8, Clay at Orange Park

Sept. 15, Orange Park at Melbourne

Sept. 22, Orange Park at Nease

Sept. 29, Orange Park at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, OFF

Oct. 13, Ridgeview at Orange Park

Oct. 20, Ponte Vedra at Orange Park

Oct. 27, Middleburg at Orange Park

Nov. 3, Fleming Island at Orange Park

Palatka

Aug. 25, Umatilla at Palatka

Sept. 1, Palatka at Port Orange Atlantic

Sept. 8, Palatka at Santa Fe

Sept. 15, Belleview at Palatka

Sept. 22, OFF

Sept. 29, Palatka at Tocoi Creek

Oct. 6, Palatka at Brooksville Central

Oct. 13, Keystone Heights at Palatka

Oct. 20, Fernandina Beach at Palatka

Oct. 27, Palatka at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Palatka at St. Augustine

Parker

Aug. 25, Atlantic Coast at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Riverside at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Parker at Hawthorne

Sept. 15, Parker at White, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Baldwin at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, Fletcher at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, OFF

Oct. 13, First Coast at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Parker at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 26, Parker at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Parker at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Paxon

Aug. 25, Englewood at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Wolfson at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Paxon at Hilliard

Sept. 15, Paxon at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Paxon at Branford

Sept. 29, OFF

Oct. 6, Fernandina Beach at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Beachside at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Paxon at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 27, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Nov. 3, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Ponte Vedra

Aug. 25, Bartram Trail at Ponte Vedra

Sept. 1, Ponte Vedra at Florida High

Sept. 8, OFF

Sept. 15, Middleburg at Ponte Vedra

Sept. 22, Ponte Vedra at Menendez

Sept. 29, Ponte Vedra at Flagler Palm Coast

Oct. 6, Bishop Kenny at Ponte Vedra

Oct. 13, Tocoi Creek at Ponte Vedra

Oct. 20, Ponte Vedra at Orange Park

Oct. 27, Nease at Ponte Vedra

Nov. 3, Ponte Vedra at Creekside

Providence

Aug. 25, Providence at Fernandina Beach

Sept. 1, Interlachen at Providence

Sept. 8, Wolfson at Providence

Sept. 15, North Florida Educational Institute at Providence

Sept. 22, Providence at Christ’s Church

Sept. 29, Providence at University Christian

Oct. 5, Hillard at Providence

Oct. 13, Master’s Academy at Providence

Oct. 20, OFF

Oct. 27, Trinity Christian at Providence

Nov. 3, Providence at Beachside

Raines

Aug. 25, Raines at University Christian

Sept. 1, OFF

Sept. 8, Sandalwood at Raines

Sept. 15, Raines at Daytona Beach Mainland

Sept. 22, Ocala Trinity Catholic at Raines

Sept. 29, Raines at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, First Coast at Raines

Oct. 14, Raines vs. Ribault (at First Coast), 2 p.m.

Oct. 20, Atlantic Coast at Raines

Oct. 26, Raines at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Westside at Raines, 6:30 p.m.

Ribault

Aug. 25, Ribault at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Ribault at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Ribault at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Westside vs. Ribault (at Paxon), 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Ribault at Middleburg

Sept. 29, Jackson vs. Ribault (at Paxon), 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, OFF

Oct. 14, Ribault vs. Raines (at First Coast), 2 p.m.

Oct. 20, Ribault at White, 6:30 p.m.

Oct., 26, Baldwin vs. Ribault (at Paxon), 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Riverside vs. Ribault (at Paxon), 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview

Aug. 25, Menendez at Ridgeview

Sept. 1, Ridgeview at Clay

Sept. 8, Kissimmee Gateway at Ridgeview

Sept. 15, OFF

Sept. 22, Ridgeview at Beachside

Sept. 29, Middleburg at Ridgeview

Oct. 6, Gainesville Eastside at Ridgeview

Oct. 13, Ridgeview at Orange Park

Oct. 20, Ridgeview at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27, Columbia at Ridgeview

Nov. 3, Ridgeview at Crescent City

Riverside

Aug. 25, Riverside at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Riverside at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Mandarin at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Riverside at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, White at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, Raines at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, Riverside at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Jackson at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Sandalwood at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 27, OFF

Nov. 3, Riverside vs. Ribault (at Paxon), 6:30 p.m.

St. Augustine

Aug. 25, St. Augustine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, St. Augustine at St. Pete Gibbs

Sept. 9, St. Augustine at Brunswick

Sept. 15, Menendez at St. Augustine

Sept. 22. Bartram Trail at St. Augustine

Sept. 29, Matanzas at St. Augustine

Oct. 6, St. Augustine at Nease

Oct. 13, OFF

Oct. 20, St. Augustine at Gainesville

Oct. 27, St. Augustine at Clay

Nov. 3, Palatka at St. Augustine

St. Joseph

Aug. 25, Gainesville Oak Hall at St. Joseph

Sept. 1, St. Joseph at Windermere

Sept. 8, St. Joseph at Halifax Academy

Sept. 15, Eagle’s View at St. Joseph

Sept. 22, St. Joseph at Melbourne Central Catholic

Sept. 29, OFF

Oct. 6, St. Joseph at Duval Charter

Oct. 13, West Oaks Academy at St. Joseph

Oct. 20, Gainesville Eastside at St. Joseph

Oct. 27, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Nov. 3, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Sandalwood

Aug. 25, Ribault at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Sandalwood at White, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Sandalwood at Raines, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, OFF

Sept. 22, Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, Nease at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, Jackson at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Sandalwood at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Sandalwood at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26, Mandarin at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Parker at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Stanton

Aug. 25, Bishop Snyder at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Stanton at NFEI

Sept. 8, Ribault at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Paxon at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Stanton at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, Stanton at Impact Christian

Oct. 6, Stanton at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Harvest Community at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, OFF

Oct. 27, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Nov. 3, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Suwannee

Aug. 25, Flagler Palm Coast at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Hamilton County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Suwannee at Chiefland, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Quincy Munroe at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, North Marion at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, Suwannee at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, Santa Fe at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Suwannee at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, OFF

Oct. 27, Wakulla at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Suwannee at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek

Aug. 25, Tocoi Creek at Beachside

Sept. 1, Matanzas at Tocoi Creek

Sept. 8, Tocoi Creek at Bishop Kenny

Sept. 15, Tocoi Creek at Ridgeview

Sept. 22, Clay at Tocoi Creek

Sept. 29, Palatka at Tocoi Creek

Oct. 6, Menendez at Tocoi Creek

Oct. 13, Tocoi Creek at Ponte Vedra

Oct. 20, OFF

Oct. 27, Tocoi Creek at Flagler Palm Coast

Nov. 3, Tocoi Creek at Nease

Union County

Aug. 25, Interlachen at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Union County at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Union County at DeFuniak Springs Walton, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Orlando Christian Prep at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, OFF

Oct. 6, Hollis Christian at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Union County at Hawthorne, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Union County at Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27, Union County at Dixie County, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Ambassadors Christian at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian

Aug. 25, Raines at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, University Christian at Tallahassee North Florida Christian

Sept. 7, University Christian vs. Charlton County, 4 p.m.

Sept. 15, OFF

Sept. 22, University Christian at Key West

Sept. 29, Providence at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, University Christian at NFEI

Oct. 13, Trinity Christian at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Parker at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27, University Christian at Clearwater Academy International

Nov. 3, University Christian at Bishop Kenny

West Nassau

Aug. 25, West Nassau at NFEI

Sept. 1, Charlton County at West Nassau

Sept. 9, McIntosh County vs. West Nassau, 1 p.m.

Sept. 15, Episcopal at West Nassau

Sept. 22, West Nassau at Bishop Kenny

Sept. 29, Baker County at West Nassau

Oct. 6, West Nassau at Gainesville P.K. Yonge

Oct. 13, Fernandina Beach at West Nassau

Oct. 20, Baldwin at West Nassau

Oct. 27, West Nassau at Yulee

Nov. 3, OFF

Westside

Aug. 25, Riverside at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Westside at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Atlantic Coast at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Westside vs. Ribault (at Paxon), 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, First Coast at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, Westside at White, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, Mandarin at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Westside at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Westside at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 27, OFF

Nov. 3, Westside at Raines, 6:30 p.m.

White

Aug. 25, White at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Sandalwood at White, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Englewood at White, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Parker at White, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, White at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, Westside at White, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, White at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, OFF

Oct. 20, Ribault at White, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 27, White at West Palm Beach Benjamin

Nov. 3, White at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson

Aug. 25, Wolfson at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Wolfson at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Wolfson at Providence

Sept. 15, TBA

Sept. 22, TBA

Sept. 29, Wolfson at Bishop Kenny

Oct. 6, Stanton at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Bolles at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Wolfson at Impact Christian

Oct. 26, Episcopal at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, Wolfson at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion

Aug. 25, Young Kids in Motion at Tampa Catholic

Sept. 1, Young Kids in Motion at American Collegiate

Sept. 8, Young Kids in Motion at Cambridge Christian

Sept. 15, Young Kids in Motion at West Oaks

Sept. 22, Young Kids in Motion at Zephyrhills Christian

Sept. 29, Jordan Christian Prep at Young Kids in Motion

Oct. 6, Young Kids in Motion at Christ’s Church

Oct. 13, OFF

Oct. 20, Joshua Christian at Young Kids in Motion

Oct. 27, Young Kids in Motion at Dixie County

Nov. 3, Young Kids in Motion at Mayo Lafayette

Yulee

Aug. 25, Yulee at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Titusville at Yulee

Sept. 8, Zarephath Academy at Yulee

Sept. 15, OFF

Sept. 23, Yulee at Tradition Prep

Sept. 29, Yulee at Fernandina Beach

Oct. 6, Baldwin at Yulee

Oct. 13, Yulee at Baker County

Oct. 20, Yulee at Episcopal

Oct. 27, West Nassau at Yulee

Nov. 3, Menendez at Yulee

Zarephath Academy

Aug. 25, Zarephath Academy at Episcopal

Sept. 1, Zarephath Academy at TDH Academy

Sept. 8, Zarephath Academy at Yulee

Sept. 15, Joshua Christian at Zarephath Academy

Sept. 22, Zarephath Academy at Mayo Lafayette

Sept. 29, West Oaks Academy at Zarephath Academy

Oct. 6, Zarephath Academy at Zephyrhills

Oct., 13, OFF

Oct. 20, Zarephath Academy at SFA Academy

Oct. 27, TBA, playoffs

Nov. 3, TBA, playoffs

Georgia

Brunswick

Aug. 18, OFF

Aug. 25, Brunswick at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 31, Winter Park at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9, St. Augustine at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Savannah Islands at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Brunswick vs. Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.*

Sept. 29, Grovetown at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 6, Brunswick at Evans Lakeside, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 13, OFF

Oct. 20, South Effingham at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 27, Evans at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 3, Brunswick at Effingham County*

Camden County

Aug. 18, Columbia at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 25, Brunswick at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Camden County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, New Hampstead at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Somerset Academy at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Atlantic Coast at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, OFF

Oct. 6, Richmond Hill at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 13, Colquitt County at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 20, Camden County at Valdosta, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 27, OFF

Nov. 3, Camden County at Lowndes, 8 p.m.*

Charlton County

Aug. 18, Jeff Davis at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 25, Yulee at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Charlton County at West Nassau

Sept. 7, Charlton County vs. University Christian, 4 p.m.

Sept. 15, Charlton County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, OFF

Sept. 29, Charlton County at Dublin, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, Charlton County at Turner County, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 13, Atkinson County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 20, OFF

Oct. 27, Charlton County at Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 3, Lanier County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*

Glynn Academy

Aug. 18, Statesboro at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 25, Glynn Academy at McIntosh County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Camden County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7, Baker County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, OFF

Sept. 22, Brunswick vs. Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.*

Sept. 29, Glynn Academy at Effingham County, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 6, South Effingham at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 13, Glynn Academy at Grovetown, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 20, Glynn Academy at Evans, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 27, OFF

Nov. 3, Evans Lakeside at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Pierce County

Aug. 18, OFF

Aug. 25, Jeff Davis at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Metter at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Pierce County at Liberty Country, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Charlton County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, Pierce County at Brantley County, 7:30 p.m.*

Sept. 29, Appling County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 6, OFF

Oct. 13, Pierce County at Toombs County, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 20, Pierce County at Windsor Forest, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 27, Vidalia at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 3, Tattnall County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*

Ware County

Aug. 18, Appling County at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 25, Ware County at Richmond Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1, Baldwin at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Ware County at Benedictine, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, OFF

Sept. 22, Ware County at Bainbridge, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, OFF

Oct. 6, Ware County at Savannah Jenkins, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 13, Bradwell Institute at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 20, Ware County at Greenbrier, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 27, Statesboro at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 3, Coffee at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*