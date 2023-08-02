Jaguars coach says Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby have more similarities than differences

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars hands the ball off to Travis Etienne Jr. #1 during training camp at Miller Electric Center on July 27, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their second padded practice of training camp Wednesday.

The running backs are continuing to improve under third-year assistant coach Bernie Parmalee. He works one-on-one with Travis Etienne Jr. in the beginning of each practice as the third-year player looks to improve from 2022, his first season recording game reps for the Jaguars.

Last season, Etienne played in 17 games, starting in 12 of them. He totaled 1,125 yards on 220 carries and ran in five touchdowns.

“Really his all-around game [has improved],” Parmalee said. “His reads, which he has done a phenomenal job this year. Pass [protection], he has really taken that to a new level. All-around game, he knows he wants to be a complete player and he’s on the road to doing that.”

The Jaguars drafted running back Tank Bigsby out of Auburn 88th overall. He participated in organized team activities and minicamp. Now, the third-round pick is participating in his first NFL training camp.

“Tank, he’s done a good job the first couple of days,” Parmalee said. “He’s got a lot of energy. Guys love him. He brings a lot to the group. He’s a hard worker. He’s like everybody else, we’re going to give him an opportunity and he’s looking forward to it.”

The Jaguars have two running backs who can both take over the starting role if their name gets called, which is a good problem to have. When asked the differences between Etienne and Bigsby, Parmalee chuckled.

“I mean they both got speed,” Parmalee said. “Travis is more of a slicer, but he can run power in between the tacklers. Tank is more downhill, physical. He can get to the outside also. They got a little difference, but they got more similarities. Overall, we have two great running backs.”

Three more running backs have made a mark during training camp as well. Snoop Connor is entering his second season with the Jaguars. JaMycal Hasty is also returning to Jacksonville. D’Ernest Johnson was acquired by the Jaguars during the offseason from the Cleveland Browns.

“This has been one of the best groups I’ve had since I’ve been in the league,” Parmalee said. “These guys are hungry, played a lot of football, they’re competitive. They bring things to the table on special teams. They’re all-around players and they love to work. It’s really good to have those guys.”

Having a quarterback like Trevor Lawrence with all of his skills and knowledge is beneficial for the running backs to learn from. In turn, Parmalee says Lawrence’s leadership makes it easier for the running backs.

“He’s a general. We feed off of him,” Parmalee said. “Trevor has done a great job. He’ll interject even in the run game if he feels there is something we can get better at. Our guys are very receptive. They have a good relationship. He has done a great job leading this team.”

During the offseason, high-profile running backs were negotiating contracts with their respective teams. The debate in the football world is that the running back position is becoming devalued. Either running backs signed long-term deals, took pay cuts, were traded, or were released by their teams.

Parmalee was a former running back in the NFL. He played in 134 games with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

“It’s tough because we know what the running back position plays as far as the success of an offense,” Parmalee said. “Running back is a Swiss army knife. Another position that is like that is the tight end position. When you really look at it you have to do it all. You just got to keep your head down and keep pushing and hopefully, it gets better.”